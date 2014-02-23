I purchased this pump second hand and I'm very happy that I did! At first I was concerned because the suction wasn't very strong. I had about 5mls after expressing for 2 minutes. Normally I would have at least 20mls. However I was able to fix this by removing the silicone nipple cone. The suction was significantly better. In fact I was able to pump more milk in 10 minutes than I can with the Medela Symphony pump that I had previously been renting. The silicone nipple cone was supposed to be for comfort but I found it more uncomfortable than using the plastic nipple cone so I was not sacrificing comfort for suction. The major downside of this product is the noise it makes. The motor itself runs quietly but piece that produces the suction makes a loud thumping noise each suck (I assume I have installed it correctly but if not that could be the cause). It's too loud to be watching TV while I pump. The only other negative point about this product is that it can be annoying to adjust the speed of pumping. I like to start with rapid pumping (to get the let-down) followed later by slower pumping. Having to stop the pumping and then reprogram the pump to go slower is annoying and it can take a few tries to get the timing right. Overall, I'd recommend this product.