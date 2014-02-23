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Ngừng sản xuất

Philips AventMáy hút sữa bằng điện đơn

SCF312/01

4.5

| (2) Đánh giá | 100% khuyên dùng sản phẩm này

Được thiết kế mang lại sự dễ chịu

Khi bị ức chế hoặc khi đang vội có thể khiến cho việc tiết sữa khó hơn và cũng có thể ảnh hưởng đến lượng sữa của bạn. Dụng cụ hút sữa Philips AVENT SCF312/01 của chúng tôi đã được thiết kế làm tăng sự dễ chịu khi hút sữa.

Xem tất cả lợi ích

Dụng cụ hút sữa kèm các miếng đệm xoa bóp mang lại sự thoải mái tối đa

Được thiết kế mang lại sự dễ chịu

  • Bao gồm bình sữa 125 ml/4 oz

Ghi nhớ nhịp cá nhân của bạn

Ghi nhớ nhịp cá nhân của bạn

Chỉ có máy hút sữa bằng điện của Philips Avent mới có tính năng bộ nhớ độc đáo, có khả năng học và tiếp tục nhịp hút sữa cá nhân của bạn để có được sự thoải mái tối đa

Nhẹ nhàng nhưng vẫn có kết quả hiệu quả

Nhẹ nhàng nhưng vẫn có kết quả hiệu quả

Dụng cụ hút chân không hút nhẹ nhàng của dụng cụ hút sữa Philips Avent mô phỏng hành động bú tự nhiên của trẻ, giúp có được sự hiệu quả thoải mái

Miếng đệm xoa bóp mềm hình 5 cánh hoa được cấp bằng phát minh sáng chế

Miếng đệm xoa bóp mềm hình 5 cánh hoa được cấp bằng phát minh sáng chế

Miếng đệm xoa bóp hoạt động độc đáo được dùng để giúp kích thích sữa xuống tự nhiên

Thông số kỹ thuật

Tìm hỗ trợ cho sản phẩm này

Tìm Câu hỏi thường gặp, sách hướng dẫn sử dụng, thông tin an toàn và mẹo

Tìm phụ kiện hoặc phụ tùng thay thế

Đến trang Bộ phận và phụ kiện

Phụ tùng & Phụ kiện

Đánh giá

Các bài đánh giá này chịu sự quản lý của Bazaarvoice và tuân theo Chính sách xác thực của Bazaarvoice. Chính sách này được hỗ trợ bởi công nghệ chống gian lận và phân tích con người. Có thể tìm thấy thông tin chi tiết tại
Ý kiến của khách hàng dưới dạng đánh giá sản phẩm và xếp hạng sao rất hữu ích đối với tất cả khách hàng. Những đánh giá này giúp bạn tìm hiểu thêm về sản phẩm và hỗ trợ bạn đưa ra quyết định mua hàng. Bất kỳ khách hàng nào đã mua sản phẩm trực tuyến hoặc tại cửa hàng đều có thể gửi đánh giá

4.5

trên 5

2

Đánh giá

100%

khuyên dùng sản phẩm này

3
2
1

23/02/2014

Australia

Australia

This single electric breast pump just keeps going!

I bought this breast pump six years ago. I used it to express BM for my daughter till she was 7 months old, which I used 6 times a day on both breasts. So I have really got my money's worth with this pump. I just recently got this breast pump out and I have been using it again to express for my son after having BF problems. I have been so happy with the petal attachment that I am now looking at purchasing an Avent twin electric breast pump, as I had a bad experience with another pump I had hired recently and found that the suck on the Avent suited me better. I did have to buy another power pack attachment recently, but it was easy to buy online and reasonably priced too. I have also used this pump when I have been out and about. I would recommend this pump to others and remember that not all pumps suit everyone. It just goes to show that different pumps work for different people.

Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho SCF312/01 Single electronic breast pump

Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho SCF312/01 Single electronic breast pump

11/11/2014

Australia

Australia

Surprised about excellent quality

I purchased this pump second hand and I'm very happy that I did! At first I was concerned because the suction wasn't very strong. I had about 5mls after expressing for 2 minutes. Normally I would have at least 20mls. However I was able to fix this by removing the silicone nipple cone. The suction was significantly better. In fact I was able to pump more milk in 10 minutes than I can with the Medela Symphony pump that I had previously been renting. The silicone nipple cone was supposed to be for comfort but I found it more uncomfortable than using the plastic nipple cone so I was not sacrificing comfort for suction. The major downside of this product is the noise it makes. The motor itself runs quietly but piece that produces the suction makes a loud thumping noise each suck (I assume I have installed it correctly but if not that could be the cause). It's too loud to be watching TV while I pump. The only other negative point about this product is that it can be annoying to adjust the speed of pumping. I like to start with rapid pumping (to get the let-down) followed later by slower pumping. Having to stop the pumping and then reprogram the pump to go slower is annoying and it can take a few tries to get the timing right. Overall, I'd recommend this product.

Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho SCF312/01 Single electronic breast pump

Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho SCF312/01 Single electronic breast pump

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