Bảo hành toàn cầu 2 NĂM
Ngừng sản xuất
Được thiết kế mang lại sự dễ chịu
Khi bị ức chế hoặc khi đang vội có thể khiến cho việc tiết sữa khó hơn và cũng có thể ảnh hưởng đến lượng sữa của bạn. Dụng cụ hút sữa Philips AVENT SCF312/01 của chúng tôi đã được thiết kế làm tăng sự dễ chịu khi hút sữa.
Bao gồm bình sữa 125 ml/4 oz
Chỉ có máy hút sữa bằng điện của Philips Avent mới có tính năng bộ nhớ độc đáo, có khả năng học và tiếp tục nhịp hút sữa cá nhân của bạn để có được sự thoải mái tối đa
Dụng cụ hút chân không hút nhẹ nhàng của dụng cụ hút sữa Philips Avent mô phỏng hành động bú tự nhiên của trẻ, giúp có được sự hiệu quả thoải mái
Miếng đệm xoa bóp hoạt động độc đáo được dùng để giúp kích thích sữa xuống tự nhiên
4.5
trên 5
2
Đánh giá
100%
khuyên dùng sản phẩm này
Nerokb
23/02/2014
Australia
This single electric breast pump just keeps going!
I bought this breast pump six years ago. I used it to express BM for my daughter till she was 7 months old, which I used 6 times a day on both breasts. So I have really got my money's worth with this pump. I just recently got this breast pump out and I have been using it again to express for my son after having BF problems. I have been so happy with the petal attachment that I am now looking at purchasing an Avent twin electric breast pump, as I had a bad experience with another pump I had hired recently and found that the suck on the Avent suited me better. I did have to buy another power pack attachment recently, but it was easy to buy online and reasonably priced too. I have also used this pump when I have been out and about. I would recommend this pump to others and remember that not all pumps suit everyone. It just goes to show that different pumps work for different people.
Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho SCF312/01 Single electronic breast pump
Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho SCF312/01 Single electronic breast pump
Alana06
11/11/2014
Australia
Surprised about excellent quality
I purchased this pump second hand and I'm very happy that I did! At first I was concerned because the suction wasn't very strong. I had about 5mls after expressing for 2 minutes. Normally I would have at least 20mls. However I was able to fix this by removing the silicone nipple cone. The suction was significantly better. In fact I was able to pump more milk in 10 minutes than I can with the Medela Symphony pump that I had previously been renting. The silicone nipple cone was supposed to be for comfort but I found it more uncomfortable than using the plastic nipple cone so I was not sacrificing comfort for suction. The major downside of this product is the noise it makes. The motor itself runs quietly but piece that produces the suction makes a loud thumping noise each suck (I assume I have installed it correctly but if not that could be the cause). It's too loud to be watching TV while I pump. The only other negative point about this product is that it can be annoying to adjust the speed of pumping. I like to start with rapid pumping (to get the let-down) followed later by slower pumping. Having to stop the pumping and then reprogram the pump to go slower is annoying and it can take a few tries to get the timing right. Overall, I'd recommend this product.
Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho SCF312/01 Single electronic breast pump
Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho SCF312/01 Single electronic breast pump