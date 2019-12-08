Sản phẩmHỗ trợ

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Bảo hành toàn cầu 2 NĂM

Tất cả các dòng

  • Ảnh chụp một sản phẩm
  • Ảnh hỗ trợ cảm xúc
  • Ảnh chụp một sản phẩm
  • Ảnh hỗ trợ cảm xúc

Philips AventMiếng lót thấm sữa dùng một lần

SCF254/60

1.3

| (4) Đánh giá

Thoải mái và kín đáo

Miếng lót thấm sữa độc đáo SCF254/60 của Philips Avent được thiết kế đặc biệt để giúp bạn luôn cảm thấy khô ráo và thoải mái suốt cả ngày.

Xem tất cả lợi ích
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

thương hiệu được các bà mẹ trên toàn thế giới khuyên dùng1

Sản phẩm tương thích

Máy hút sữa điện đôi

Máy hút sữa điện đôi

SCF393/11

Dụng cụ hút sữa bằng tay

Dụng cụ hút sữa bằng tay

SCF900/01

Miếng lót thấm sữa Avent

Thoải mái và kín đáo

  • Hộp 60 miếng

Nằm ẩn dưới lớp quần áo

Nằm ẩn dưới lớp quần áo

Siêu mỏng có đường viền. Băng dính giúp giữ miếng lót ở đúng vị trí.

Chống trượt nhờ băng dính

Chống trượt nhờ băng dính để giữ tấm lót ngực thấm sữa ở đúng vị trí.

Được phát triển bởi chuyên gia cho con bú sữa mẹ

Được phát triển bởi nữ hộ sinh và chuyên gia trong lĩnh vực cho con bú bằng sữa mẹ, với 20 năm hỗ trợ các bà mẹ cho con bú sữa mẹ.

Thông số kỹ thuật

Tìm hỗ trợ cho sản phẩm này

Tìm Câu hỏi thường gặp, sách hướng dẫn sử dụng, thông tin an toàn và mẹo

Đánh giá

Các bài đánh giá này chịu sự quản lý của Bazaarvoice và tuân theo Chính sách xác thực của Bazaarvoice. Chính sách này được hỗ trợ bởi công nghệ chống gian lận và phân tích con người. Có thể tìm thấy thông tin chi tiết tại
Ý kiến của khách hàng dưới dạng đánh giá sản phẩm và xếp hạng sao rất hữu ích đối với tất cả khách hàng. Những đánh giá này giúp bạn tìm hiểu thêm về sản phẩm và hỗ trợ bạn đưa ra quyết định mua hàng. Bất kỳ khách hàng nào đã mua sản phẩm trực tuyến hoặc tại cửa hàng đều có thể gửi đánh giá

1.3

trên 5

4

Đánh giá

5
4
3

08/12/2019

Australia

Australia

Not a fan & have only used 4 pads

DON'T stick to the Bra Luckily I was at home as went to feed bub & the breast pad fell straight out put new one on & well next feed the breast pad is stuck to my boob worst design ever & I've breastfed 7 babies now so not a newbie with this. No diagram of how the breast pad works best sitting with slot up down sideways or where's best to place that one poxy sticky patch for it to stay put

Ưu điểm

Good padding

Khuyết điểm

Doesn't stick by next feed it's off the bra

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads

Ngày Sử Dụng 2019-11-08

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads

Ngày Sử Dụng 2019-11-08

23/05/2015

Australia

Australia

Pads don't stay in place at all

I just started using these pads yesterday and I am really disappointed. Having only one adhesive point means that they do not stay in place at all and so I end up leaking through my bra. This defeats the purpose of wearing nursing pads. On the off chance that they have stayed in place, the absorbancy seems to be very good, but staying in place is very rare. As such, I cannot use the rest of the box and I'm sending my husband out today to get me a different brand.

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads

22/04/2015

Australia

Australia

Poor Product - damaging to your brand

I am a first time mother and breastfeeding, so I was in the market for breast pads. When I saw your product on the shelf I didn't hesitate to pick it up because of how good your other products are. Unfortunately this product falls short and the sad thing is its a simple issue. The pads don't stay in place, the sticky thing isn't big enough or sticky/strong enough to hold them in place, so you end up with leaks, which defeats the purpose of wearing them. When the pads do stay in place I find them comfortable and absorbent. But overall I feel I have wasted my money on them and are only using them as back ups now, I have switched brands and won't be buying this one again.

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads

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Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm

  1. Dựa trên khảo sát mức độ hài lòng trực tuyến được thực hiện trên toàn cầu với 10.109 người dùng các thương hiệu và sản phẩm chăm sóc mẹ & bé vào năm 2023. 