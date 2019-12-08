Bảo hành toàn cầu 2 NĂM
SCF254/60
Thoải mái và kín đáo
Miếng lót thấm sữa độc đáo SCF254/60 của Philips Avent được thiết kế đặc biệt để giúp bạn luôn cảm thấy khô ráo và thoải mái suốt cả ngày.
Hộp 60 miếng
Siêu mỏng có đường viền. Băng dính giúp giữ miếng lót ở đúng vị trí.
Chống trượt nhờ băng dính để giữ tấm lót ngực thấm sữa ở đúng vị trí.
Được phát triển bởi nữ hộ sinh và chuyên gia trong lĩnh vực cho con bú bằng sữa mẹ, với 20 năm hỗ trợ các bà mẹ cho con bú sữa mẹ.
1.3
trên 5
4
Đánh giá
LisaLette
08/12/2019
Australia
Not a fan & have only used 4 pads
DON'T stick to the Bra Luckily I was at home as went to feed bub & the breast pad fell straight out put new one on & well next feed the breast pad is stuck to my boob worst design ever & I've breastfed 7 babies now so not a newbie with this. No diagram of how the breast pad works best sitting with slot up down sideways or where's best to place that one poxy sticky patch for it to stay put
Ưu điểm
Good padding
Khuyết điểm
Doesn't stick by next feed it's off the bra
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads
Ngày Sử Dụng 2019-11-08
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads
Ngày Sử Dụng 2019-11-08
emilysparkles
23/05/2015
Australia
Pads don't stay in place at all
I just started using these pads yesterday and I am really disappointed. Having only one adhesive point means that they do not stay in place at all and so I end up leaking through my bra. This defeats the purpose of wearing nursing pads. On the off chance that they have stayed in place, the absorbancy seems to be very good, but staying in place is very rare. As such, I cannot use the rest of the box and I'm sending my husband out today to get me a different brand.
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads
LH80
22/04/2015
Australia
Poor Product - damaging to your brand
I am a first time mother and breastfeeding, so I was in the market for breast pads. When I saw your product on the shelf I didn't hesitate to pick it up because of how good your other products are. Unfortunately this product falls short and the sad thing is its a simple issue. The pads don't stay in place, the sticky thing isn't big enough or sticky/strong enough to hold them in place, so you end up with leaks, which defeats the purpose of wearing them. When the pads do stay in place I find them comfortable and absorbent. But overall I feel I have wasted my money on them and are only using them as back ups now, I have switched brands and won't be buying this one again.
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads
Dựa trên khảo sát mức độ hài lòng trực tuyến được thực hiện trên toàn cầu với 10.109 người dùng các thương hiệu và sản phẩm chăm sóc mẹ & bé vào năm 2023.