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Tất cả các dòng

  • Single product shot
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
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  • Single product shot
  • Product detail photograph
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Ngừng sản xuất

GoZeroBình nước cầm tay

AWP2712RDR/97

1

| (2) Đánh giá

2 Các giải thưởng

Có sẵn

Vàng chanh
Vàng chanh
Đỏ san hô
Đỏ san hô
Xanh đen
Xanh đen
Xám than
Xám than

Nước tinh khiết với Bình nước cầm tay thể thao

Bộ lọc GoZero Fitness lọc tới 99% clo và cải thiện mùi vị của nước uống, tốc độ dòng chảy ổn định.

Xem tất cả lợi ích

Lấy lại sức với dòng nước mát lành

Nước tinh khiết với Bình nước cầm tay thể thao

  • 20oz/590ml

  • Lọc tức thời

  • LDPE không chứa BPA

  • Màu đỏ

Bổ sung nước mát sau khi tập luyện

Bộ lọc Fitness được làm từ sợi cacbon hoạt tính cải tiến giúp lọc tới 99%* clo và các thành phần làm giảm mùi vị khác mà không ảnh hưởng đến dòng nước. Bạn chỉ cần châm nước vào và sẵn sàng uống thôi!.

Chống bụi

Chống bụi

Bình nước cầm tay có một nắp chống bụi, để miệng bình luôn sạch sẽ.

Chống rò rỉ

Chống rò rỉ

Thiết kế chống rò rỉ đảm bảo không đổ tràn nước bên trong túi đựng của bạn.

Thông số kỹ thuật

Tìm hỗ trợ cho sản phẩm này

Tìm Câu hỏi thường gặp, sách hướng dẫn sử dụng, thông tin an toàn và mẹo

Chứng nhận sản phẩm

  • Hình ảnh của AWARD-3112060
  • Hình ảnh của AWARD-1679673

Đánh giá

Các bài đánh giá này chịu sự quản lý của Bazaarvoice và tuân theo Chính sách xác thực của Bazaarvoice. Chính sách này được hỗ trợ bởi công nghệ chống gian lận và phân tích con người. Có thể tìm thấy thông tin chi tiết tại
Ý kiến của khách hàng dưới dạng đánh giá sản phẩm và xếp hạng sao rất hữu ích đối với tất cả khách hàng. Những đánh giá này giúp bạn tìm hiểu thêm về sản phẩm và hỗ trợ bạn đưa ra quyết định mua hàng. Bất kỳ khách hàng nào đã mua sản phẩm trực tuyến hoặc tại cửa hàng đều có thể gửi đánh giá

1.0

trên 5

2

Đánh giá

5
4
3
2

13/06/2023

Australia

Australia

Terrible rubber flavoured water!!

Bought the GoZero with Active filter for work trips so I can have filtered tap water anywhere but I the water tastes disgusting, like an old tyre rubber flavour! Have washed the bottle many times and still the water tastes terrible. Why buy a water filter when the bottle makes the water taste horrible! I have a Brita water filter jug and it makes tap water taste great! Phillps, how could you get this so wrong? What a waste of money.

Ưu điểm

Nothing.

Khuyết điểm

Can't drink the awful flavoured water

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho GoZero AWP2712BLR Active bottle with Fitness filter

Ngày Sử Dụng 2023-05-12

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho GoZero AWP2712BLR Active bottle with Fitness filter

Ngày Sử Dụng 2023-05-12

02/09/2022

Singapore

Singapore

Water leak

When I first use the bottle, there was a small leak and I thought maybe I didn't close it tightly or I overfilled the bottle. Subsequently, regardless of how I tried to close and not to overfill the bottle, there was still small leak. After using for 1 week, the leakage became worse! My tee-shirt was all wet so badly that as if I poured a cup of water onto myself. I regretted buying this bottle. Worst! I bought 2 bottles as I thought I can trust this product when it claimed to win Design Award 2021.

Ưu điểm

Nil

Khuyết điểm

Bad deisgn. Water leaked each time I squeezed it.

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho GoZero AWP2722LIR Hydration bottle

Ngày Sử Dụng 2022-08-02

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho GoZero AWP2722LIR Hydration bottle

Ngày Sử Dụng 2022-08-02

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