Bảo hành toàn cầu 2 NĂM
Ngừng sản xuất
AWP2712RDR/97
Nước tinh khiết với Bình nước cầm tay thể thao
Bộ lọc GoZero Fitness lọc tới 99% clo và cải thiện mùi vị của nước uống, tốc độ dòng chảy ổn định.
20oz/590ml
Lọc tức thời
LDPE không chứa BPA
Màu đỏ
Bộ lọc Fitness được làm từ sợi cacbon hoạt tính cải tiến giúp lọc tới 99%* clo và các thành phần làm giảm mùi vị khác mà không ảnh hưởng đến dòng nước. Bạn chỉ cần châm nước vào và sẵn sàng uống thôi!.
Bình nước cầm tay có một nắp chống bụi, để miệng bình luôn sạch sẽ.
Thiết kế chống rò rỉ đảm bảo không đổ tràn nước bên trong túi đựng của bạn.
Chứng nhận sản phẩm
1.0
trên 5
2
Đánh giá
BrisGuy
13/06/2023
Australia
Terrible rubber flavoured water!!
Bought the GoZero with Active filter for work trips so I can have filtered tap water anywhere but I the water tastes disgusting, like an old tyre rubber flavour! Have washed the bottle many times and still the water tastes terrible. Why buy a water filter when the bottle makes the water taste horrible! I have a Brita water filter jug and it makes tap water taste great! Phillps, how could you get this so wrong? What a waste of money.
Ưu điểm
Nothing.
Khuyết điểm
Can't drink the awful flavoured water
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho GoZero AWP2712BLR Active bottle with Fitness filter
Ngày Sử Dụng 2023-05-12
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho GoZero AWP2712BLR Active bottle with Fitness filter
Ngày Sử Dụng 2023-05-12
AngryBrid
02/09/2022
Singapore
Water leak
When I first use the bottle, there was a small leak and I thought maybe I didn't close it tightly or I overfilled the bottle. Subsequently, regardless of how I tried to close and not to overfill the bottle, there was still small leak. After using for 1 week, the leakage became worse! My tee-shirt was all wet so badly that as if I poured a cup of water onto myself. I regretted buying this bottle. Worst! I bought 2 bottles as I thought I can trust this product when it claimed to win Design Award 2021.
Ưu điểm
Nil
Khuyết điểm
Bad deisgn. Water leaked each time I squeezed it.
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho GoZero AWP2722LIR Hydration bottle
Ngày Sử Dụng 2022-08-02
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho GoZero AWP2722LIR Hydration bottle
Ngày Sử Dụng 2022-08-02
Dựa trên kết quả thử nghiệm của tổ chức thử nghiệm và chứng nhận quốc tế SGS trong các điều kiện phòng thí nghiệm.