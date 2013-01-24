Trang chủ
Philips - Nhấp vào đây để điều hướng đến trang chủ

Cụm từ tìm kiếm

1
Xenon


Xenon

Đèn pha

Đèn ô tô Philips, sự lựa chọn tối ưu cho con đường phía trước

  • Lựa chọn số 1 của các nhà sản xuất xe hơi lớn
  • Phụ tùng chính hãng với tiêu chuẩn chất lượng cao nhất
  • 100 năm kinh nghiệm trong ngành Ô Tô
  • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
  • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
  • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
  • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
  • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
  • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
  • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
  • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
  • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
Icon

  • Cảm giác tin cậy, lái xe an toàn

     

    Các giải pháp chiếu sáng của chúng tôi mang đến cho bạn một chùm ánh sáng chính xác với độ sáng tối đa, để bảo đảm rằng bạn và những người khác trên đường luôn được an toàn.

  • Lái xe sành điệu

     

    Công nghệ mang tính đột phá của chúng tôi mang đến cho bạn nhiều ánh sáng hơn và giảm tiêu thụ năng lượng, để giúp bạn tiết kiệm chi phí và giảm thay thế bổ sung.

  • Lái xe cẩn thận

     

    Công nghệ mang tính đột phá của chúng tôi mang đến cho bạn nhiều ánh sáng hơn và giảm tiêu thụ năng lượng, để giúp bạn tiết kiệm chi phí và giảm thay thế bổ sung.

    X-tremeVision Plus
     

    Tầm nhìn rõ hơn tới 150%
    xtremevision-plus
    Có sẵn trong đèn:
    D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S, D4S

    Ultinon HID (WX)
     

    Nâng cấp ánh sáng trắng 6000K
     
    WhiteVisionPlus
    Có sẵn trong đèn:
    D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S, D4S, D4R

    Xenon Tiêu chuẩn
     

    Chất lượng chính hãng
    Vision
    Có sẵn trong đèn:
    D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S, D4S, D4R, D5S
    xtremeplus-light-color
    xtremeplus-beam-performance
    xtremeplus-compare
    whiteplus-light-color
    whiteplus-beam-performance
    whiteplus-compare
    vision_light_color
    vision_beam_performance
    vision_comparison

    Khám phá thêm

    Đèn LED Philips

    Khám phá đèn LED mới của chúng tôi

    Tìm hiểu thêm

    Philips GoPure

    Máy lọc không khí xe hơi 
    Cho không khí sạch và trong lành bên trong xe

    Đọc thêm

    Định vị cửa

    Tìm cửa hàng gần nhất