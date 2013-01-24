Trang chủ
Homemade toasted granola

Suất ăn 8 persons, Thời gian chế biến: 5 minutes, Thời gian nấu ăn 35 minutes
Homecooker
Desserts and baked goods
30-60 minutes
Vegetarian
Fruit

Nguyên liệu

  • 100 grams of mixed nuts, such as hazelnuts, almonds and pistachios, roughly chopped
  • 50 grams of pumpkin or sunflower seeds, or a mixture of the two
  • 200 grams of rolled porridge or jumbo oats
  • 25 grams of desiccated coconut
  • 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon
  • 5 tablespoons of runny honey
  • 150 grams of mixed dried fruit, such as sour cherries,

Hướng dẫn

  • Make sure the stirrer attachment is in place in the pan, then set the temperature to 175°C. Line a baking sheet with greaseproof paper.
  • Once the pan has heated up, tip in the nuts, seeds, oats, coconut and cinnamon. Add 3 tablespoons of honey and set the timer for 20 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, chop any larger dried fruit into chunks. When the time’s up, add the dried fruit and the remaining honey to the pan and set the timer for a further 10 minutes, so it’s golden brown and smells fantastic. Spoon the granola onto the lined baking sheet and leave to cool.
  • Either serve the granola as soon as it’s cool, or pop it in an airtight container for another day. Delicious served with natural yoghurt and fresh seasonal berries.
  • Mẹo: Keep things interesting by using different combos of nuts, fruit and seeds each time you make a batch of this delicious granola. You’ll soon find your favourites.
