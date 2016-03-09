Noodles With Chicken, Glasswort And Shiitake Mushrooms | Philips

Cut the chicken into pieces and make a marinade of soy sauce, sambal and garlic. Mix the marinade with the chicken and leave to infuse.
Prepare the noodles according to the packaging and drain. Then mix with one tablespoon of sesame oil.
Heat the Airfryer to 200 degrees. Cook the chicken for 6 minutes at 200 degrees and give it a good few shakes. Add the mushrooms, onion, bean sprouts and glasswort and cook for 5 minutes. Add the noodles, cook these together with the vegetables and chicken for another 5 minutes. Add the krupuk with one minute left to go.
Bằng cách nhấp vào liên kết, bạn sẽ rời khỏi trang web chính thức của Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Bất kỳ liên kết nào đến các trang web của bên thứ ba có thể xuất hiện trên trang web này chỉ được cung cấp để thuận tiện cho bạn và không đại diện cho bất kỳ liên kết hoặc chứng thực nào đối với thông tin được cung cấp trên các trang web được liên kết đó. Philips không tuyên bố hoặc bảo đảm dưới bất kỳ hình thức nào liên quan đến bất kỳ trang web của bên thứ ba nào hoặc thông tin có trong đó.