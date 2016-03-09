Noodles With Chicken, Glasswort And Shiitake Mushrooms | Philips

Cụm từ tìm kiếm

Noodles with chicken, glasswort and Shiitake mushrooms

Suất ăn 4 persons
Airfryer
Main courses
0-30 minutes

Nguyên liệu

  • 400 g Udon noodles
  • 400 g chicken thigh fillets
  • 4 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
  • 1 teaspoon sambal
  • 1 red onion
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 2 tablespoons sesame oil
  • 150 g Shiitake mushrooms
  • 150 g chestnut mushrooms
  • 200 g glasswort
  • 150 g bean sprouts
  • Krupuk

Hướng dẫn

  • Cut the chicken into pieces and make a marinade of soy sauce, sambal and garlic. Mix the marinade with the chicken and leave to infuse.
  • Prepare the noodles according to the packaging and drain. Then mix with one tablespoon of sesame oil.
  • Heat the Airfryer to 200 degrees. Cook the chicken for 6 minutes at 200 degrees and give it a good few shakes. Add the mushrooms, onion, bean sprouts and glasswort and cook for 5 minutes. Add the noodles, cook these together with the vegetables and chicken for another 5 minutes. Add the krupuk with one minute left to go.
  • Sprinkle the wok dish with sesame seeds.
