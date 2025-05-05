Bảo hành toàn cầu 2 NĂM
Ngừng sản xuất
HD4515/66
1.8L
860W
Sử dụng chức năng giữ ấm để giữ cơm ấm lâu hơn. Khi nấu xong, nồi cơm điện sẽ tự động chuyển sang chế độ giữ ấm.
Bộ hẹn giờ 24 giờ đảm bảo cơm và thức ăn luôn sẵn sàng đúng giờ.
Cơm được nấu ở công suất cao và được điều chỉnh bởi chip vi điều khiển, giúp tăng tốc thời gian nấu, giúp bạn dễ dàng nấu cơm ngon chỉ trong 25 phút, tiết kiệm 1/3 thời gian nấu.
3.4
trên 5
45
Đánh giá
Wednesday 123
05/05/2025
Australia
Người mua đã được xác minh
Faster to heat up.
My first air fryer was a philips, so I thought I would buy another considering the motor was way better then the others , it did seem a lot hotter quicker then the cheaper brands therefore less electricity and time to cook is required.This model is the same , therefore I would recommend this brand anytime
Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Rice cooker 3000 series HD4518/62 Philips Digital Rice Cooker
Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Rice cooker 3000 series HD4518/62 Philips Digital Rice Cooker
Notsosmart
15/04/2025
Singapore
Người mua đã được xác minh
Philip Digital Rice Cooker
Digital rice cooker is easy to use and the water level for white, brown & glutinous rice are different. Easy to clean too.
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Rice cooker X1 HD4515/67 Digital Rice Cooker
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Rice cooker X1 HD4515/67 Digital Rice Cooker
spacejelly
26/07/2024
Singapore
Người mua đã được xác minh
A beautiful rice cooker
This is a beautiful rice cooker with many features and functions. It looks classy sitting on my kitchen countertop. So pretty my friends and family members want to buy it too! I literally sold the cooker to them!
Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Rice cooker 3000 series HD4518/62 Philips Digital Rice Cooker
Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Rice cooker 3000 series HD4518/62 Philips Digital Rice Cooker