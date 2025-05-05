Sản phẩmHỗ trợ

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  • Cơm có vị thơm ngon, như trong ký ức của bạn
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  • Cơm có vị thơm ngon, như trong ký ức của bạn
  • Cơm có vị thơm ngon, như trong ký ức của bạn
  • Cơm có vị thơm ngon, như trong ký ức của bạn
  • Cơm có vị thơm ngon, như trong ký ức của bạn
  • Cơm có vị thơm ngon, như trong ký ức của bạn
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  • Cơm có vị thơm ngon, như trong ký ức của bạn
  • Cơm có vị thơm ngon, như trong ký ức của bạn
  • Cơm có vị thơm ngon, như trong ký ức của bạn
  • Cơm có vị thơm ngon, như trong ký ức của bạn

Ngừng sản xuất

Daily CollectionNồi cơm điện

HD4515/66

3.4
| (45) Đánh giá
Cơm có vị thơm ngon, như trong ký ức của bạn
Được trang bị Công nghệ FragrantTaste cải tiến của Philips, với nhiệt độ nấu được kiểm soát tối ưu tự động cho mỗi giai đoạn trong quá trình nấu, hạt gạo sẽ được nấu chín mềm, sáng bóng với hương vị thơm ngon
Xem tất cả lợi ích

Chương trình thông minh mang đến cho món cơm hương vị tuyệt vời nhất

Cơm có vị thơm ngon, như trong ký ức của bạn

  • 1.8L

  • 860W

Chế độ giữ ấm tự động giữ cơm tơi xốp trong 12 giờ.

Chế độ giữ ấm tự động giữ cơm tơi xốp trong 12 giờ.

Sử dụng chức năng giữ ấm để giữ cơm ấm lâu hơn. Khi nấu xong, nồi cơm điện sẽ tự động chuyển sang chế độ giữ ấm.

Bộ hẹn giờ đặt sẵn trong 24 giờ đảm bảo cơm và bữa ăn luôn đúng giờ

Bộ hẹn giờ đặt sẵn trong 24 giờ đảm bảo cơm và bữa ăn luôn đúng giờ

Bộ hẹn giờ 24 giờ đảm bảo cơm và thức ăn luôn sẵn sàng đúng giờ.

“Nấu lốc xoáy” tăng tốc thời gian nấu chỉ 25 phút

“Nấu lốc xoáy” tăng tốc thời gian nấu chỉ 25 phút

Cơm được nấu ở công suất cao và được điều chỉnh bởi chip vi điều khiển, giúp tăng tốc thời gian nấu, giúp bạn dễ dàng nấu cơm ngon chỉ trong 25 phút, tiết kiệm 1/3 thời gian nấu.

Thông số kỹ thuật

Tìm hỗ trợ cho sản phẩm này

Tìm Câu hỏi thường gặp, sách hướng dẫn sử dụng, thông tin an toàn và mẹo

Đánh giá

Các bài đánh giá này chịu sự quản lý của Bazaarvoice và tuân theo Chính sách xác thực của Bazaarvoice. Chính sách này được hỗ trợ bởi công nghệ chống gian lận và phân tích con người. Có thể tìm thấy thông tin chi tiết tại
Ý kiến của khách hàng dưới dạng đánh giá sản phẩm và xếp hạng sao rất hữu ích đối với tất cả khách hàng. Những đánh giá này giúp bạn tìm hiểu thêm về sản phẩm và hỗ trợ bạn đưa ra quyết định mua hàng. Bất kỳ khách hàng nào đã mua sản phẩm trực tuyến hoặc tại cửa hàng đều có thể gửi đánh giá

3.4

trên 5

45

Đánh giá

05/05/2025

Australia

Australia

Người mua đã được xác minh

Faster to heat up.

My first air fryer was a philips, so I thought I would buy another considering the motor was way better then the others , it did seem a lot hotter quicker then the cheaper brands therefore less electricity and time to cook is required.This model is the same , therefore I would recommend this brand anytime

Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Rice cooker 3000 series HD4518/62 Philips Digital Rice Cooker

Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Rice cooker 3000 series HD4518/62 Philips Digital Rice Cooker

15/04/2025

Singapore

Singapore

Người mua đã được xác minh

Philip Digital Rice Cooker

Digital rice cooker is easy to use and the water level for white, brown & glutinous rice are different. Easy to clean too.

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Rice cooker X1 HD4515/67 Digital Rice Cooker

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Rice cooker X1 HD4515/67 Digital Rice Cooker

26/07/2024

Singapore

Singapore

Người mua đã được xác minh

A beautiful rice cooker

This is a beautiful rice cooker with many features and functions. It looks classy sitting on my kitchen countertop. So pretty my friends and family members want to buy it too! I literally sold the cooker to them!

Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Rice cooker 3000 series HD4518/62 Philips Digital Rice Cooker

Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Rice cooker 3000 series HD4518/62 Philips Digital Rice Cooker

Đăng ký nhận bản tin từ Philips để nhận các ưu đãi độc quyền

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  • Cập nhật sản phẩm mới và mẹo sống khỏe

Tôi muốn nhận thông tin tiếp thị về các sản phẩm, dịch vụ, sự kiện và chương trình khuyến mãi của Philips dựa trên sở thích và hành vi của tôi. Tôi có thể hủy đăng ký bất cứ lúc nào.

  • Ưu đãi độc quyền cho thành viên
  • Mua sắm sớm với các chương trình ưu đãi
  • Cập nhật sản phẩm mới và mẹo sống khỏe