Hi there, thank you for taking the time to share your feedback with us. We regret to hear that you are not satisfied with the performance of this product. We encourage you to reach out to us on social media to see if there is anything we can do to help. We’re available 24/7 on Facebook (https://philips.to/fb247) and Twitter (https://philips.to/tw247). Alternatively, you can reach out to us via the contact page on our website (https://philips.to/2XeizXO). One of our colleagues will then try their best to help you further. Hope to speak to you soon.