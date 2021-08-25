Sản phẩmHỗ trợ

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Bảo hành toàn cầu 2 NĂM

Tất cả các dòng

  • Giữ lại sự tươi ngon, luôn có cơm ngon nhất
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  • Giữ lại sự tươi ngon, luôn có cơm ngon nhất
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72

Ngừng sản xuất

Avance CollectionNồi cơm điện

HD3030/00

2.3
| (3) Đánh giá
Giữ lại sự tươi ngon, luôn có cơm ngon nhất
Nồi cơm điện đa năng mới của Philips với các cài đặt nấu thông minh giúp kiểm soát nhiệt độ thích hợp, không làm mất đi độ tươi ngon và chất dinh dưỡng. Bảng điều khiển nằm ở mặt trước của nồi giúp dễ sử dụng hơn.
Xem tất cả lợi ích
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Cài đặt nấu thông minh, tự động cho hiệu quả tối ưu

Giữ lại sự tươi ngon, luôn có cơm ngon nhất

  • Fuzzy Logic

  • 1,0 lít

  • 6 chén gạo

Lồng nồi 5 lớp 1,5mm giúp làm nóng đều và cơm nấu ngon hơn

Lồng nồi 5 lớp 1,5mm giúp làm nóng đều và cơm nấu ngon hơn

Lồng nồi 5 lớp 1,5mm giúp làm nóng đều và cơm nấu ngon hơn.

Bộ hẹn giờ đặt sẵn trong 24 giờ đảm bảo bữa ăn luôn đúng giờ

Bộ hẹn giờ đặt sẵn trong 24 giờ đảm bảo bữa ăn luôn đúng giờ

Bộ hẹn giờ đặt sẵn trong 24 giờ, dễ lập trình, đảm bảo bữa ăn luôn đúng giờ.

3 menu món ăn cung cấp nhiều món ăn bổ dưỡng hơn.

3 menu món ăn cung cấp nhiều món ăn bổ dưỡng hơn.

Thông số kỹ thuật

Tìm hỗ trợ cho sản phẩm này

Tìm Câu hỏi thường gặp, sách hướng dẫn sử dụng, thông tin an toàn và mẹo

Đánh giá

Các bài đánh giá này chịu sự quản lý của Bazaarvoice và tuân theo Chính sách xác thực của Bazaarvoice. Chính sách này được hỗ trợ bởi công nghệ chống gian lận và phân tích con người. Có thể tìm thấy thông tin chi tiết tại
Ý kiến của khách hàng dưới dạng đánh giá sản phẩm và xếp hạng sao rất hữu ích đối với tất cả khách hàng. Những đánh giá này giúp bạn tìm hiểu thêm về sản phẩm và hỗ trợ bạn đưa ra quyết định mua hàng. Bất kỳ khách hàng nào đã mua sản phẩm trực tuyến hoặc tại cửa hàng đều có thể gửi đánh giá

2.3

trên 5

3

Đánh giá

5
4
1

25/08/2021

ประเทศไทย

ประเทศไทย

หุงข้าวขึ้นหม้อดีมาก

ทุกอย่างดีหมดยกเว้นเรื่องการถอดฝาหม้อออกมาล้างทำความสะอาด จะถอดยากมากเหมือนฝาจะถูกยึดไว้

Ưu điểm

หุงข้าวสวยขึ้นหม้อ ใช้งานง่าย ไม่ซับซ้อน

Khuyết điểm

ฝาหม้อหุงข้าวล้างทำความสะอาดยากมาก

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Avance Collection HD3030/00 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Date of Use 2020-08-25

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Avance Collection HD3030/00 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Date of Use 2020-08-25

20/03/2020

Singapore

Singapore

No beep sound under"Quick cook"mode

There is no diff between quick cook and standard cook

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Avance Collection HD3030/62 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Avance Collection HD3030/62 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

09/03/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Time cooked are inaccurate

Actual time cooked are shorter than recorded in manual and the quality of cooked rice for both modes are almost the same. Design of the sealing ring is unable to detach for cleaning. Water vapour after cooking has no container to collect and has wet the rice to become soggy. Hope the feedback helps the design team to improve future products

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Avance Collection HD3030/62 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Avance Collection HD3030/62 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Đăng ký nhận bản tin từ Philips để nhận các ưu đãi độc quyền

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  • Mua sắm sớm với các chương trình ưu đãi
  • Cập nhật sản phẩm mới và mẹo sống khỏe

Tôi muốn nhận thông tin tiếp thị về các sản phẩm, dịch vụ, sự kiện và chương trình khuyến mãi của Philips dựa trên sở thích và hành vi của tôi. Tôi có thể hủy đăng ký bất cứ lúc nào.

  • Ưu đãi độc quyền cho thành viên
  • Mua sắm sớm với các chương trình ưu đãi
  • Cập nhật sản phẩm mới và mẹo sống khỏe
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 