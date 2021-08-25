Bảo hành toàn cầu 2 NĂM
Ngừng sản xuất
HD3030/00
Fuzzy Logic
1,0 lít
6 chén gạo
Lồng nồi 5 lớp 1,5mm giúp làm nóng đều và cơm nấu ngon hơn.
Bộ hẹn giờ đặt sẵn trong 24 giờ, dễ lập trình, đảm bảo bữa ăn luôn đúng giờ.
3 menu món ăn cung cấp nhiều món ăn bổ dưỡng hơn.
2.3
trên 5
3
Đánh giá
Nopkub
25/08/2021
ประเทศไทย
หุงข้าวขึ้นหม้อดีมาก
ทุกอย่างดีหมดยกเว้นเรื่องการถอดฝาหม้อออกมาล้างทำความสะอาด จะถอดยากมากเหมือนฝาจะถูกยึดไว้
Ưu điểm
หุงข้าวสวยขึ้นหม้อ ใช้งานง่าย ไม่ซับซ้อน
Khuyết điểm
ฝาหม้อหุงข้าวล้างทำความสะอาดยากมาก
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Avance Collection HD3030/00 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Date of Use 2020-08-25
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Avance Collection HD3030/00 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Date of Use 2020-08-25
lovefood
20/03/2020
Singapore
No beep sound under"Quick cook"mode
There is no diff between quick cook and standard cook
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Avance Collection HD3030/62 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Avance Collection HD3030/62 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Rice_lover
09/03/2020
Singapore
Time cooked are inaccurate
Actual time cooked are shorter than recorded in manual and the quality of cooked rice for both modes are almost the same. Design of the sealing ring is unable to detach for cleaning. Water vapour after cooking has no container to collect and has wet the rice to become soggy. Hope the feedback helps the design team to improve future products
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Avance Collection HD3030/62 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Avance Collection HD3030/62 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers