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Bảo hành toàn cầu 2 NĂM

Tất cả các dòng

  • Dễ dàng làm bánh hot dog ngay tại nhà
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  • Dễ dàng làm bánh hot dog ngay tại nhà
  • Dễ dàng làm bánh hot dog ngay tại nhà
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  • Dễ dàng làm bánh hot dog ngay tại nhà

Ngừng sản xuất

Daily CollectionMáy làm bánh hot dog

HD2393/92

3.8
| (4) Đánh giá
Dễ dàng làm bánh hot dog ngay tại nhà
Nướng bánh hot dog một cách hoàn hảo ở nhiệt độ cao và công suất cao với khay chia bánh tiện dụng, hệ thống khóa nhanh chóng và tiết kiệm không gian bảo quản nhờ thiết kế dựng đứng.
Xem tất cả lợi ích
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Với hệ thống khóa dễ dàng và bảo quản đứng

Dễ dàng làm bánh hot dog ngay tại nhà

  • Khay chia bánh tiện dụng

  • Đĩa cắt và dán kín

Tay cầm có cảm giác mát lạnh khi chạm vào

Tay cầm có cảm giác mát lạnh khi chạm vào

Tay cầm luôn mát lạnh để sử dụng an toàn trong khi nướng.

Ngăn cuốn dây

Ngăn cuốn dây

Ngăn cuốn dây để bảo quản dây điện gọn gàng.

Đĩa cắt và dán kín sẽ đặt kín nguyên liệu/pho mát vào bên trong sandwich

Đĩa cắt và dán kín sẽ đặt kín nguyên liệu/pho mát vào bên trong sandwich

Đĩa cắt và dán kín đảm bảo nguyên liệu và pho mát được đặt bên trong các bánh mì sandwich

Thông số kỹ thuật

Tìm hỗ trợ cho sản phẩm này

Tìm Câu hỏi thường gặp, sách hướng dẫn sử dụng, thông tin an toàn và mẹo

Đánh giá

Các bài đánh giá này chịu sự quản lý của Bazaarvoice và tuân theo Chính sách xác thực của Bazaarvoice. Chính sách này được hỗ trợ bởi công nghệ chống gian lận và phân tích con người. Có thể tìm thấy thông tin chi tiết tại
Ý kiến của khách hàng dưới dạng đánh giá sản phẩm và xếp hạng sao rất hữu ích đối với tất cả khách hàng. Những đánh giá này giúp bạn tìm hiểu thêm về sản phẩm và hỗ trợ bạn đưa ra quyết định mua hàng. Bất kỳ khách hàng nào đã mua sản phẩm trực tuyến hoặc tại cửa hàng đều có thể gửi đánh giá

3.8

trên 5

4

Đánh giá

5
2
1

17/01/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

Good product and easy to use.

I like the product especially the lock features ensure it's securely seal when heating the sandwich compared to other products. It will be great if the plate can be removable to clean as some bread left over pieces in the sandwich maker makes it hard to clean.

Ưu điểm

Good, non-stick plate and fast heat with tight seal

Khuyết điểm

the cleaning process after used as it's unable to remove the plate as it permanently attached to the item

Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker

Date of Use 2020-01-16

Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker

Date of Use 2020-01-16

19/03/2019

Singapore

Singapore

Easy to use

Very easy to use it. performance is good. My kids also can make it themselve without parents'guide.

Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker

Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker

16/02/2017

Singapore

Singapore

Great sandwiches. Lacks removeable plates; makes rinsing soap off scary.

Makes fantastic sandwiches, perfectly sized for standard bread. It truely does seal the contents inside the bread, dividing it into perfect triangles. This is not easy to clean because the hot irons are not removable. To rinse the soap off them, you run the whole entire unit under the water. This risks getting water inside the electronics which could short it out. The toasted sandwiches are GREAT! Grilled cheese is GREAT! But what a mess to clean up. Dripping butter and melted cheese cannot be neglected or simply "wiped off". It must be washed with soap and water. Then can't use it again (for 24 hours) until I'm sure the electronics have completely dried out.

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker

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Tôi muốn nhận thông tin tiếp thị về các sản phẩm, dịch vụ, sự kiện và chương trình khuyến mãi của Philips dựa trên sở thích và hành vi của tôi. Tôi có thể hủy đăng ký bất cứ lúc nào.

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Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 