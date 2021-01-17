Bảo hành toàn cầu 2 NĂM
Ngừng sản xuất
HD2393/92
Khay chia bánh tiện dụng
Đĩa cắt và dán kín
Tay cầm luôn mát lạnh để sử dụng an toàn trong khi nướng.
Ngăn cuốn dây để bảo quản dây điện gọn gàng.
Đĩa cắt và dán kín đảm bảo nguyên liệu và pho mát được đặt bên trong các bánh mì sandwich
3.8
trên 5
4
Đánh giá
17/01/2021
Malaysia
Good product and easy to use.
I like the product especially the lock features ensure it's securely seal when heating the sandwich compared to other products. It will be great if the plate can be removable to clean as some bread left over pieces in the sandwich maker makes it hard to clean.
Ưu điểm
Good, non-stick plate and fast heat with tight seal
Khuyết điểm
the cleaning process after used as it's unable to remove the plate as it permanently attached to the item
Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker
Date of Use 2020-01-16
Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker
Date of Use 2020-01-16
Housewife28
19/03/2019
Singapore
Easy to use
Very easy to use it. performance is good. My kids also can make it themselve without parents'guide.
Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker
Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker
meme
16/02/2017
Singapore
Great sandwiches. Lacks removeable plates; makes rinsing soap off scary.
Makes fantastic sandwiches, perfectly sized for standard bread. It truely does seal the contents inside the bread, dividing it into perfect triangles. This is not easy to clean because the hot irons are not removable. To rinse the soap off them, you run the whole entire unit under the water. This risks getting water inside the electronics which could short it out. The toasted sandwiches are GREAT! Grilled cheese is GREAT! But what a mess to clean up. Dripping butter and melted cheese cannot be neglected or simply "wiped off". It must be washed with soap and water. Then can't use it again (for 24 hours) until I'm sure the electronics have completely dried out.
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers