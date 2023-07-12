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Man shaving his beard
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For a perfect beard, hair and body trim

Philips Norelco Series 9000 All-in-one Trimmer for men crafts your personal look with premium stainless steel trimming, including 21 tools and accessories for face, head and body. Precision trimming guard delivers the exact length you want.

Versatile

21 tools and attachments

Face, body and hair trimmer — including body shave tool

Accurate

Precision trimming guard

5x more precision steps for an even trim¹

Convenient

6 hours of runtime

Powerful lithium-ion battery is ready when you are

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Sustainability

Designed for life, built to last

At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.

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Nhận trợ giúp về sản phẩm của bạn tìm hướng dẫn sử dụng tìm hiểu các mẹo và thủ thuật hay nhất và khắc phục mọi sự cố

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Trang chủ Hỗ trợ

Tìm tất cả các chủ đề hỗ trợ và nhiều nội dung khác

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Tìm sản phẩm của bạn

Tìm kiếm theo số model và tìm thông tin cụ thể về sản phẩm

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Mua phụ tùng & phụ kiện

Tìm phụ tùng và phụ kiện sản phẩm của bạn

Notes

¹ vs. predecessor based on precision steps offered between 1-3 mm

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