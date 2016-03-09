Cụm từ tìm kiếm

Asparagus soup with fresh tarragon

The tarragon makes all the difference

Suất ăn 4 persons, Thời gian chế biến: 10 minutes, Thời gian nấu ăn 30 minutes
0-30 minutes
Pasta, noodles or rice
Vegetables
Starter and snacks
Hand Blender
Vegetarian

Nguyên liệu

  • 500 g asparagus
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 25 g butter
  • 150 ml cream
  • 150 ml dry white wine
  • 1 tablespoon fresh tarragon, finely chopped

Hướng dẫn

  • First cut or snap off the woody ends, then thickly peel and slice the rest of the asparagus (leaving the tips whole). Boil the peelings and ends for 10 minutes in 750 ml water with the sugar and some salt added to taste.
  • Meanwhile melt the butter in a soup pot and stir-fry the sliced asparagus on a high heat (saving the tips for later), add the cream and reduce slightly.
  • Strain the water with the peelings and add this liquid to the stir-fried slices, together with the white wine.
  • Bring everything to the boil and let simmer for 10 minutes, then purée the soup thoroughly with the hand blender.
  • Add the asparagus tips and let the soup simmer for another 2-4 minutes. 'Season well to taste.
  • Divide into 4 portions and sprinkle with the tarragon.
  • 30 minutes preparation time
Asparagus Soup With Fresh Tarragon | Philips

Related Recipe

Related Products

  • ProMix Hand blender 3000 Series
    -{discount-value}

    ProMix Hand blender 3000 Series

    View product

Bằng cách nhấp vào liên kết, bạn sẽ rời khỏi trang web chính thức của Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Bất kỳ liên kết nào đến các trang web của bên thứ ba có thể xuất hiện trên trang web này chỉ được cung cấp để thuận tiện cho bạn và không đại diện cho bất kỳ liên kết hoặc chứng thực nào đối với thông tin được cung cấp trên các trang web được liên kết đó. Philips không tuyên bố hoặc bảo đảm dưới bất kỳ hình thức nào liên quan đến bất kỳ trang web của bên thứ ba nào hoặc thông tin có trong đó.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Bạn có thể xem trang web của chúng tôi tốt nhất bằng phiên bản mới nhất của Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome hoặc Firefox