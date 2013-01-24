Trang chủ
Philips - Nhấp vào đây để điều hướng đến trang chủ

Cụm từ tìm kiếm

1
Sản phẩm tiêu dùng

Sticky pot-roast beets

Suất ăn 4 persons, Thời gian chế biến: 15 minutes, Thời gian nấu ăn 65 minutes
Homecooker
Vegetables
Nut free
Vegetarian
Side dishes
Lactose free
30-60 minutes
Dairy free
Fruit
Gluten free

Nguyên liệu

  • 1 kilogram small beetroots (a mixture of colours if available)
  • sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 5 sprigs of fresh thyme
  • 2 fresh bay leaves
  • extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 small orange
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Hướng dẫn

  • Start by preparing the beetroots. Scrub them clean, leaving a small bit of the stalk attached if they have them. Cut them into quarters and place in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper, add the thyme and bay, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and toss to coat.
  • Make sure the stirrer attachment is in place in theHomeCooker pan, then set the temperature to 250°C. Once the pan has heated up, add the beetroots, put the lid on and set the timer for 30 minutes.
  • When the time’s up, finely grate in the orange zest and add a good squeeze of juice and the balsamic. Set the timer for a further 30 minutes, so the beets get lovely and sticky. Spoon onto a serving plate and tuck in. Perfect with roast meats and fish.
Sticky pot-roast beets

Related Recipes

Xem tất cả các công thức nấu ăn

Related Products

Payment

We accept the following payment methods:
Visa - payment method
MasterCard - payment method
American Express - payment method
PayPal - payment method
Klarna - payment method

Help with your online order

Frequently asked questions
Terms and conditions
Search order
Student discount