Baked potato

Each portion contains: 630 kJ/150 kcal 5 g protein 5 g fat of which 2 g saturated 21 g carbohydrates 4 g fibre

Suất ăn 6 persons, Thời gian chế biến: 5 minutes, Thời gian nấu ăn 25 minutes
0-30 minutes
Vegetables
Nut free
Juicer
Side dishes
Main courses
Layer Rack
Potatoes
Airfryer
meat

Nguyên liệu

  • 6 potatoes
  • 1 red onion or 2 spring onions
  • 6-8 slices salami or chorizo
  • ½ red pepper
  • 100 g peas (fresh or frozen)
  • 1 tbsp sour cream
  • 1 tbsp fresh herbs, like chives, tarragon or parsley (optional)
  • pepper & salt to taste

Hướng dẫn

  • Preheat the Airfryer to 200°C.
  • Scrub the potato skins thoroughly until clean, then dry them with kitchen paper.
  • Place the potatoes in the basket of the Airfryer. Slide the basket into the Airfryer and set the timer for 25 minutes.
  • In the meantime, fi nely chop the onion. Cut the salami and red pepper into bite-sized pieces. Boil the peas for a few minutes until done. Rinse them under cold water, then drain and set aside.
  • When the timer rings and the potatoes are done, set them aside until they are cool enough to handle. Slice the top off each potato. Gently scoop the fluffy insides into a bowl.
  • Mash the fl uffy potato insides with the sour cream using a fork. Mix in the salami, pepper, peas and the fresh herbs, if using. Season with pepper & salt. Fill the baked potatoes with the mixture and serve immediately.
Baked Potato | Philips

