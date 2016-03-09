Venison Steak With Walnut Sauce And Pomegranate | Philips

3 tablespoons coriander or parsley, finely chopped
100 ml pomegranate juice
4 venison steaks, at room temperature
2 tablespoons butter
1 pomegranate
freshly ground black pepper
- baking tray, greased
- food processor with knife accessory
Hướng dẫn
Roast the walnuts for 2-3 minutes in a frying pan and leave to cool.
Place the knife accessory in the food processor before adding the walnuts, garlic, 2 tablespoons oil and the coriander. Purée the mixture, adding the pomegranate juice with the machine running. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Pre-heat the oven to 150 ºC. Season the steaks with salt and pepper (it’s better to add the salt now rather than after frying, as it adds to the taste). Heat the butter along with the rest of the oil and fry the steaks for 2-3 minutes until brown, turning halfway.
Serve the steaks with the walnut sauce and the pomegranate pips.
Related Recipes
Món chính
Savoury Tart With Beetroot And Goat’S Cheese | Philips
Bằng cách nhấp vào liên kết, bạn sẽ rời khỏi trang web chính thức của Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Bất kỳ liên kết nào đến các trang web của bên thứ ba có thể xuất hiện trên trang web này chỉ được cung cấp để thuận tiện cho bạn và không đại diện cho bất kỳ liên kết hoặc chứng thực nào đối với thông tin được cung cấp trên các trang web được liên kết đó. Philips không tuyên bố hoặc bảo đảm dưới bất kỳ hình thức nào liên quan đến bất kỳ trang web của bên thứ ba nào hoặc thông tin có trong đó.