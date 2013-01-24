Trang chủ
Philips - Nhấp vào đây để điều hướng đến trang chủ

Cụm từ tìm kiếm

1
Sản phẩm tiêu dùng

Creamy chicken korma with coconut rice

Suất ăn 6 persons, Thời gian chế biến: 15 minutes, Thời gian nấu ăn 95 minutes
Homecooker
Vegetables
Main courses
Pasta, noodles or rice
Chicken
+90 minutes
Fruit

Nguyên liệu

  • 1 small handful of flaked almonds
  • 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil
  • 2 medium onions, peeled and finely sliced
  • 1 fresh green chilli, deseeded and finely sliced
  • 1 small piece of fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped
  • 1 small bunch of fresh coriander, leaves picked and stalks finely chopped
  • 90g korma or other mild curry paste
  • 800 grams of free-range skinless boneless chicken thighs, cut into 3cm chunks
  • 1 x 400g tin chickpeas, drained
  • 1 x 400ml tin low-fat coconut milk
  • 2 tablespoons of desiccated coconut
  • 200 grams of fresh baby spinach
  • sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 tablespoons fat-free natural yoghurt
  • 1 lemon
  • For the rice: 300 grams of basmati rice
  • For the rice: 2 tablespoons of coarsely grated creamed coconut

Hướng dẫn

  • Make sure the stirrer attachment is in place in the pan, then set the temperature to 175°C. Once the pan has heated up, add the almonds and set the timer for 8 minutes, to cook until lightly golden. Once done, tip into a bowl and put aside.
  • Add 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil, the onion, chilli, ginger, coriander stalks and korma paste to the pan and set the timer for 20 minutes, so the onions go soft and sticky.
  • Add the remaining oil and the chicken, and set the timer for a further 20 minutes, so the chicken turns golden. When the time’s up, add the chickpeas, coconut milk, half the flaked almonds, the desiccated coconut and a splash of water. Bring to the boil then reduce the temperature to 110°C and set the timer for 40 minutes.
  • When there’s about 10 minutes to go, cook the rice in a pan of boiling salted water according to packet instructions. Drain in a colander and leave to steam dry before scattering over the coconut.
  • Add the spinach to the curry and set the timer for a final 5 minutes, so it wilts. Turn the HomeCooker off and season the curry to taste. Serve scattered with the remaining almonds and coriander leaves, with a dollop of yoghurt and lemon wedges on the side for squeezing over, plus all your usual accompaniments such as poppadoms, chutneys and pickles.
Creamy chicken korma with coconut rice

Related Recipes

Xem tất cả các công thức nấu ăn

Related Products