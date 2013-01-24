Chicken Cacciatore

1 kilogram of free-range skinless, boneless chicken breasts and thighs (roughly 4 of each), cut into 2cm chunks
sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 cloves of garlic, both peeled, 1 sliced
1 teaspoon of fennel seeds
6 fresh bay leaves
2 sprigs of fresh rosemary, leaves picked
500 millilitres of Chianti
2 tablespoons plain flour
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 anchovy fillets
12 black olives, stoned
2 x 400g of plum tomatoes (tins)
Hướng dẫn
Start by marinating the chicken. Place the chunks in a large bowl with a good pinch of pepper. In a pestle and mortar, crush the whole clove of garlic with the fennel seeds and a pinch of salt. Add the bay and rosemary leaves and gently bruise the herbs to release their flavour. Toss with the chicken, then pour over the wine. Cover the bowl with cling film and pop in the fridge to marinate for at least 60 minutes, but preferably overnight.
When you’re ready to cook, make sure the stirrer attachment is in place in the HomeCooker pan, then set the temperature to 175°C. Drain the chicken, reserving the marinade. Pat the chicken dry with kitchen paper then toss in a bowl with the flour and a pinch of salt and pepper.
Once the pan has heated up, add half the olive oil and chicken and set the timer for 10 minutes, so it colours evenly. When the time’s up, remove the chicken from the pan, add the remaining oil and chicken and set the timer for another 10 minutes. Once done, return the first batch of chicken to the pan and add the sliced garlic, anchovies, olives and tomatoes, then pour over the reserved marinade. Bring to the boil, then reduce the temperature to 130°C, cover with the lid and set the timer for 90 minutes.
When the time’s up, carefully remove the stirrer attachment from the pan then skim off any oil from the surface of the sauce. Stir well and season to taste, then divide between bowls and serve with warm, crusty bread and salad, with the remaining Chianti on the side.