Bảo hành toàn cầu 2 NĂM
Ngừng sản xuất
HX8491/03
4.2
trên 5
24
Đánh giá
Pollyparrot
05/02/2025
New Zealand
Love the squirt action
I use it every day three times to clean under my bridges - wouldn't be without it. Now it has stopped working and out of warranty. Please Philips why are they not available anymore?
Ưu điểm
Only way to clean under bridges
Khuyết điểm
Not available anymore
Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho HX8491/03 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Ngày Sử Dụng 2023-02-04
Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho HX8491/03 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Ngày Sử Dụng 2023-02-04
A Fan
29/09/2020
New Zealand
Người mua đã được xác minh
Effective
Feels like you have just been to the dental heigeinist when you use this brush
Ưu điểm
So effective
Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho HX8491/03 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Ngày Sử Dụng 2020-08-29
Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho HX8491/03 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Ngày Sử Dụng 2020-08-29
Jen357
28/08/2020
Australia
Người mua đã được xác minh
The result was as advertised. Felt very cleaned !!
Literally "blasted out" the tiny pieces of meat residue, which was firmly wedged between my teeth. Effective gizmo !
Ưu điểm
Fast and effective; Also do not have to charge the battery often.
Khuyết điểm
I want to get the black coloured, ( separate colour for different family members) but it was out of stock...
Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho HX8391/02 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Ngày Sử Dụng 2020-07-28
Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này
Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho HX8391/02 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Ngày Sử Dụng 2020-07-28