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Philips SonicareHX8491/03 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

HX8491/03

4.2

| (24) Đánh giá

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Tìm Câu hỏi thường gặp, sách hướng dẫn sử dụng, thông tin an toàn và mẹo

Đánh giá

Các bài đánh giá này chịu sự quản lý của Bazaarvoice và tuân theo Chính sách xác thực của Bazaarvoice. Chính sách này được hỗ trợ bởi công nghệ chống gian lận và phân tích con người. Có thể tìm thấy thông tin chi tiết tại
Ý kiến của khách hàng dưới dạng đánh giá sản phẩm và xếp hạng sao rất hữu ích đối với tất cả khách hàng. Những đánh giá này giúp bạn tìm hiểu thêm về sản phẩm và hỗ trợ bạn đưa ra quyết định mua hàng. Bất kỳ khách hàng nào đã mua sản phẩm trực tuyến hoặc tại cửa hàng đều có thể gửi đánh giá

4.2

trên 5

24

Đánh giá

2

05/02/2025

New Zealand

New Zealand

Love the squirt action

I use it every day three times to clean under my bridges - wouldn't be without it. Now it has stopped working and out of warranty. Please Philips why are they not available anymore?

Ưu điểm

Only way to clean under bridges

Khuyết điểm

Not available anymore

Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho HX8491/03 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

Ngày Sử Dụng 2023-02-04

Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho HX8491/03 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

Ngày Sử Dụng 2023-02-04

29/09/2020

New Zealand

New Zealand

Người mua đã được xác minh

Effective

Feels like you have just been to the dental heigeinist when you use this brush

Ưu điểm

So effective

Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho HX8491/03 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

Ngày Sử Dụng 2020-08-29

Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho HX8491/03 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

Ngày Sử Dụng 2020-08-29

28/08/2020

Australia

Australia

Người mua đã được xác minh

The result was as advertised. Felt very cleaned !!

Literally "blasted out" the tiny pieces of meat residue, which was firmly wedged between my teeth. Effective gizmo !

Ưu điểm

Fast and effective; Also do not have to charge the battery often.

Khuyết điểm

I want to get the black coloured, ( separate colour for different family members) but it was out of stock...

Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho HX8391/02 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

Ngày Sử Dụng 2020-07-28

Đúng, tôi khuyến khích sử dụng sản phẩm này

Đánh giá này được thực hiện cho HX8391/02 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

Ngày Sử Dụng 2020-07-28

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