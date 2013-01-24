Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

SensaVue Audio and visual display for MRI suites

SensaVue

Audio and visual display for MRI suites

Find similar products

An audio and visual display for entertainment and fMRI paradigm delivery within the MRI suite, SensaVue offers benefits for both the patient and clinician. With several media entertainment options available to the patient, SensaVue can help ease the MRI experience. Not limited to entertainment, SensaVue also has the ability to deliver existing and custom-designed research paradigms for neurological exams. Its flexible design allows clinicians to place the mobile stand virtually anywhere in the MRI suite up to 3.0 Tesla.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Specifications

SensaVue Patient Display
SensaVue Patient Display
System Dimensions
  • 36” W x 36” D x 69” H
Dell Precision T3600 Tower PC Specifications
Dell Precision T3600 Tower PC Specifications
Memory
  • 4GB DDR3 ECC 1600 MHz (8GB Total)
Processor
  • Four Core Xeon E5-1603, 2.8GHz, 10MB Cache
Operating System
  • Windows 7 64-bit Ultimate
DVD +/- RW drive
  • Gigabit Ethernet network adapter
Hard Drive
  • 250GB SATA 10K RPM
Graphics Card
  • nVIDIA Quadro 600 1 GB, 1DP + 1DVI

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • *license required
  • Product not available for sale in all countries. Please contact your sales representative to ascertain availability in your country.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand