    Driving Service, at Your Fingertips


    When it comes to improving patient and staff experience, and managing equipment to peak efficiency, Philips has great news. We’ve added new, useful features to our Customer Service Portal! Easy access to documentation for patient care-critical equipment, enhanced reporting capabilities, and information that spans modalities at various levels – case, contract, warranty, and more.
    Elevating your customer service experience

    Other New Features 

    Generate End of Life statements

    Calendar views per location, account, and installed product

    Submit requests for supplementary services (e.g. training)

    Export of maintenance visit details to your own calendar

    Add images and PDF files when creating / updating a case

    Export of list views of installed products and cases

    Login to the portal anywhere, anytime
    Create cases
    Manage cases
    Manage Philips and
    multi-vendor products
    Reporting and analytics
    View contracts by modality, location or individual equipment

    Customer Services Portal

    Driving service, at your fingertips

    Top features

    At a quick glance, you can determine a product status by modality, contract, warranty and locations.
    Easily enter new work orders and track current and historical data.
    24/7 access to reports, contract details, and your inventory. New cases can also be easily entered after working hours.

    Powerful benefits

    Powerful features

    Continuous improvement
    Improvements to contract details, visibility to pool of parts and labor, and search enhancements
    Streamline workflow
    Centralized visibility into your assets details helps to streamline your workflow
    Comprehensive reporting
    Streamline workflow with better decision-making with tools to build view and download reports
    Convenient access
    Now you can manage your Philips healthcare equipment and informatics software in one place
    Total service case management
    Create new service cases, check the status of existing cases and view all service activities at a glance
    View your contracts
    All your contracts, all in one place with up to the minute details
    Why choose the Customer Services Portal?

    Customer testimonial: Erik Dupont

    Erik Dupont

     

    Erik Dupont, Medical physicist at Zeeland University Hospital, uses Customer Services Portal to drive operational efficiency, predict lifetime of equipment and reduce downtime at the same time.

     

    The Portal is a tool that extends the communication with Philips. We see it as a tool to get rid of time wasting procedures. It improves the information flow and it helps getting data from service."

    - Erik Dupont, Medical Physicist, Zeeland University Hospital, Denmark

    Frequently Asked Questions 

    What is the Philips Customer Services Portal?

    Proper management of service activities across your various imaging systems and software is critical, yet challenging.  Philips Customer Services Portal makes life easier by giving you one place from which to manage your assets.

     

    What are user accounts?

    There are two roles defined in Customer Services Portal:

     

    • Customer Portal User (CPU): a user that has access to the Customer Services Portal. The CPU can see the accounts of the Customer Services Portal Parent account that are assigned to this account.

    • Customer Portal Manager (CPM): this user has the same functionality as a CPU, in addition the CPM is also able to handle user management for this parent account: create new CPUs, change account assignment and disable accounts. 

    Which browsers are supported?
    Browser
    Version
    Internet Explorer
    9 or higher
    Google Chrome
    All
    Firefox
    All
    Glossary
    Terminology
    Description
    Asset Description
    Philips internal asset description
    Asset ID
    Philips internal asset number
    Case - Priority
    1 - Critical Need
    2 - System Down
    3 - System Restricted
    4 - Intermittent problem
    5 - Scheduled Activity
    Case activity -Type
    Problem Reported by customer
    Safety Question
    T2 Activities
    External Remarks
    Case Number
    Philips internal case number
    Case Origin

    Phone: case reported via Philips Customer Care center by phone

    Web: cases reported via Customer Services Portal
    Case Status

    New: Case is logged.  

    In Process: Philips Service Engineer is handling the case

    Fixed: Reported issue has been solved.

    Closed: Case is closed and archived.

    Custom Asset Name
    Customized asset name entered by Customer Portal Manager
    Event Type
    Corrective Maintenance
    Preventative Maintenance
    Field Change Order
    Installation
    Application Support
    Customer Information
    Contractual Upgrade
    Expiration Status (Contracts)

    Green: >90 days from today

    Yellow: >30 and <90 days from today

    Red: <30 days from today
    Functional Location Description
    Physical location of the device/asset as per Philips install base records
    Install Date
    Installation date as per Philips install base records
    Line Item Description
    Description of the Philips contract
    Line Item Number
    Entitlements number from Philips Contract Number associated to this asset
    PO
    Purchase Order
    Product Modality
    Group of Product family such as:
    MR: Magnetic Resonance
    US: Ultrasound,
    CT: Computed Tomography
    IXR: Interventional X-Ray
    Report Closure Date
    Closure date reported by Philips Service Engineer
    SAP SWO
    Internal Philips SAP reference number
    Serial Number
    Serial Number of the Asset
    Service Contract
    Philips Service Contract Number
    Service Performance & Quality Report
    If entitled for your asset, you're able to download the Service Performance and Quality Report for this asset
    Service Type
    Onsite
    Remote
    Bench repair
    Parts Only
    Sub-contractor service
    Ship To
    Account to which the contract has been sold to
    Status
    Active, Inactive, …
    Technical ID (Tech ID)
    Philips internal technical ID
    UDI
    Unique Device Identifier
    Do the 1EMS CS Portal and the SMx CS Portal have different URLs?
    No, both CS portals can be accessed using the same URLs.
    How long are the Activation and Password Reset mails active?
    The 'Login and create password'/'Login and renew your password’ buttons in the account activation/password reset mails are active for 24 hours upon receiving the mail. Once expired, a password reset request must be submitted (see respective mail for contact details).
    What is the policy around passwords?

    A password must be updated every 90 days (upon setting a password) adhering to the Philips IT Security Guidelines. A password must be at least 8 characters long and must contain at least one:

    • Number
    • Special character
    • Lower case character
    • Upper case character
    As I did not login for some time I had to request a password reset. Now I still cannot access my account... what happened?
    In order to reduce the risk of owning unused licenses, the portal automatically deactivates user accounts that have been inactive for more than 120 days. With this deactivation, the account assignment is also removed, which is why a user would experience the portal without any data. Please contact your local portal help desk to re-assign your account.
    I see accounts in the account list that I don't recognize... what happened?
    In the CS Portal, installed products are linked to accounts (the owner) with a location. In addition, contracts and warranties are also linked to the installed products. As it is possible that a contract and/or warranty is associated with an account other than the account of the installed product, these (other) accounts are shown as well. An example could be a CT scanner that is owned by account 'A' but the service contract is with account 'B'. In this case, the portal will show both accounts.
    Can I log into the old and the new portal using the same user-id?
    No you can't. Although it is possible to access both the old and the new CS portal, this can only be done using two different user-ids (you can, however, use the same URL for both portals). Keep in mind though that in the old CS portal you will not be able to create cases. Also, as soon as the new CS portal goes live in your country, neither installed product data (the assets), nor contracts nor cases will be updated in the old CS portal.
    Which roles exists and what is the difference from an authorization perspective?
    Like the old CS Portal, the new CS portal recognizes 3 roles, each with different capabilities as shown in overview below.
    Role
    Create Cases
    C​​reate/Manage User
    Maintain IP Custom Details*
    Viewer
    No
    No
    No
    User
    Yes
    No
    No
    Manager
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    *The IP Custom Details contain the customer's description of a piece of equipment, reference number and location (Installed Product).
    I am unable to open the CFDs from the CS Portal. What should I do?
    It is likely that your browser has the 'Pop-Up-Blocker enabled. Please check your browser setting and make sure that Pop-Ups are allowed for https://www.customerservices.philips.com
    Where can I find case details from cases created/closed in the legacy system?
    These historical cases are not available via the generic case lists. They can be accessed via the 'Historical Cases' button of the Installed Product details pages.

