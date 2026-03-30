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Wisp Pediatric

Nasal mask

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Wisp Pediatric is a nasal mask for children, engineered to have a unique, compact design for maximum comfort. It is made of soft fabric materials and is available in a fun, child-friendly yellow color with some giraffe spots.

Contact & support
Features
Child-friendly design
Child-friendly design

Child-friendly design

Wisp Pediatric is made of soft fabric materials and is available in a fun, child-friendly yellow color with some giraffe spots. The soft fabric frame rests against the face, holding the cushion in place.

Child-friendly design

Child-friendly design
Wisp Pediatric is made of soft fabric materials and is available in a fun, child-friendly yellow color with some giraffe spots. The soft fabric frame rests against the face, holding the cushion in place.

Child-friendly design

Wisp Pediatric is made of soft fabric materials and is available in a fun, child-friendly yellow color with some giraffe spots. The soft fabric frame rests against the face, holding the cushion in place.
Click here for more information
Child-friendly design
Child-friendly design

Child-friendly design

Wisp Pediatric is made of soft fabric materials and is available in a fun, child-friendly yellow color with some giraffe spots. The soft fabric frame rests against the face, holding the cushion in place.
Convenient adjustments
Convenient adjustments

Convenient adjustments

The correction dial is designed to fix small leaks. The ClickFit headgear clips are designed to allow the mask to be easily removed without adjusting the headgear tabs each time.

Convenient adjustments

Convenient adjustments
The correction dial is designed to fix small leaks. The ClickFit headgear clips are designed to allow the mask to be easily removed without adjusting the headgear tabs each time.

Convenient adjustments

The correction dial is designed to fix small leaks. The ClickFit headgear clips are designed to allow the mask to be easily removed without adjusting the headgear tabs each time.
Click here for more information
Convenient adjustments
Convenient adjustments

Convenient adjustments

The correction dial is designed to fix small leaks. The ClickFit headgear clips are designed to allow the mask to be easily removed without adjusting the headgear tabs each time.
Flexibility
Flexibility

Flexibility

The cushion fits over the nose to deliver therapy and is available in three sizes for the pediatric patient. The 360 degree rotating elbow and tube are designed to make it easy for the caregiver to connect the mask to the hose on the therapy device anywhere around the patient.

Flexibility

Flexibility
The cushion fits over the nose to deliver therapy and is available in three sizes for the pediatric patient. The 360 degree rotating elbow and tube are designed to make it easy for the caregiver to connect the mask to the hose on the therapy device anywhere around the patient.

Flexibility

The cushion fits over the nose to deliver therapy and is available in three sizes for the pediatric patient. The 360 degree rotating elbow and tube are designed to make it easy for the caregiver to connect the mask to the hose on the therapy device anywhere around the patient.
Click here for more information
Flexibility
Flexibility

Flexibility

The cushion fits over the nose to deliver therapy and is available in three sizes for the pediatric patient. The 360 degree rotating elbow and tube are designed to make it easy for the caregiver to connect the mask to the hose on the therapy device anywhere around the patient.
Comfort for children
Comfort for children

Comfort for children

Wisp Pediatric is a nasal mask for children, engineered to have a unique, compact design for maximum comfort.

Comfort for children

Comfort for children
Wisp Pediatric is a nasal mask for children, engineered to have a unique, compact design for maximum comfort.

Comfort for children

Wisp Pediatric is a nasal mask for children, engineered to have a unique, compact design for maximum comfort.
Click here for more information
Comfort for children
Comfort for children

Comfort for children

Wisp Pediatric is a nasal mask for children, engineered to have a unique, compact design for maximum comfort.
  • Child-friendly design
  • Convenient adjustments
  • Flexibility
  • Comfort for children
See all features
Child-friendly design
Child-friendly design

Child-friendly design

Wisp Pediatric is made of soft fabric materials and is available in a fun, child-friendly yellow color with some giraffe spots. The soft fabric frame rests against the face, holding the cushion in place.

Child-friendly design

Child-friendly design
Wisp Pediatric is made of soft fabric materials and is available in a fun, child-friendly yellow color with some giraffe spots. The soft fabric frame rests against the face, holding the cushion in place.

Child-friendly design

Wisp Pediatric is made of soft fabric materials and is available in a fun, child-friendly yellow color with some giraffe spots. The soft fabric frame rests against the face, holding the cushion in place.
Click here for more information
Child-friendly design
Child-friendly design

Child-friendly design

Wisp Pediatric is made of soft fabric materials and is available in a fun, child-friendly yellow color with some giraffe spots. The soft fabric frame rests against the face, holding the cushion in place.
Convenient adjustments
Convenient adjustments

Convenient adjustments

The correction dial is designed to fix small leaks. The ClickFit headgear clips are designed to allow the mask to be easily removed without adjusting the headgear tabs each time.

Convenient adjustments

Convenient adjustments
The correction dial is designed to fix small leaks. The ClickFit headgear clips are designed to allow the mask to be easily removed without adjusting the headgear tabs each time.

Convenient adjustments

The correction dial is designed to fix small leaks. The ClickFit headgear clips are designed to allow the mask to be easily removed without adjusting the headgear tabs each time.
Click here for more information
Convenient adjustments
Convenient adjustments

Convenient adjustments

The correction dial is designed to fix small leaks. The ClickFit headgear clips are designed to allow the mask to be easily removed without adjusting the headgear tabs each time.
Flexibility
Flexibility

Flexibility

The cushion fits over the nose to deliver therapy and is available in three sizes for the pediatric patient. The 360 degree rotating elbow and tube are designed to make it easy for the caregiver to connect the mask to the hose on the therapy device anywhere around the patient.

Flexibility

Flexibility
The cushion fits over the nose to deliver therapy and is available in three sizes for the pediatric patient. The 360 degree rotating elbow and tube are designed to make it easy for the caregiver to connect the mask to the hose on the therapy device anywhere around the patient.

Flexibility

The cushion fits over the nose to deliver therapy and is available in three sizes for the pediatric patient. The 360 degree rotating elbow and tube are designed to make it easy for the caregiver to connect the mask to the hose on the therapy device anywhere around the patient.
Click here for more information
Flexibility
Flexibility

Flexibility

The cushion fits over the nose to deliver therapy and is available in three sizes for the pediatric patient. The 360 degree rotating elbow and tube are designed to make it easy for the caregiver to connect the mask to the hose on the therapy device anywhere around the patient.
Comfort for children
Comfort for children

Comfort for children

Wisp Pediatric is a nasal mask for children, engineered to have a unique, compact design for maximum comfort.

Comfort for children

Comfort for children
Wisp Pediatric is a nasal mask for children, engineered to have a unique, compact design for maximum comfort.

Comfort for children

Wisp Pediatric is a nasal mask for children, engineered to have a unique, compact design for maximum comfort.
Click here for more information
Comfort for children
Comfort for children

Comfort for children

Wisp Pediatric is a nasal mask for children, engineered to have a unique, compact design for maximum comfort.

Documentation

Instructions for use (1)

Instructions for use

Instructions for use (1)

Instructions for use

See all documentation

Instructions for use (1)

Instructions for use

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