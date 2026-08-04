The American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) recommends both semi-quantitative and qualitative parameters to assess mitral regurgitation severity. However, the most common method, proximal isovelocity surface area (PISA), suffers from issues with reproducibility and correlation when assessing effective regurgitant orifice area (EROA) and regurgitant volume (RVol).¹

Read this white paper to learn how 3D Auto CFQ, a color flow quantification tool based on 3D echocardiography, overcomes some of PISA’s limitations by providing automated, reproducible quantification of mitral valve RVol.