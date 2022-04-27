Lumify support

1. Are there any features not currently available on Lumify iOS? Yes there are some features only available on Lumify Android version, please contact your local Philips representative for more info. 2. Is Lumify iOS compatible with iPads that have USB-C connection? No, it is currently not available. 3. Can I charge my iPhone and iPad at the same time as my Lumify power module? In some cases you can charge you iPhone and the Lumify power module in parallel. See user manual for more info. 4. How do I reconnect the Lumify power module? Press the button on the back of the power module. See video for more details: https://youtu.be/uiKHpMDkVhc 5. How do I check the Lumify power module battery charge? Check the icon in the upper right of the imaging screen or check the charge indicator on the Lumify power module. 6. How do I download the Lumify app? You can download the Lumify app from the Apple App Store at ‎Philips Lumify Ultrasound on the App Store (apple.com) 7. How do I install the Lumify application? Lumify automatically installs once you have downloaded it to your smart device from the Apple App store. In rare cases, the security settings on your device may prevent Lumify from installing. If this occurs, please check your device's security settings or contact your local IT department for assistance. 8. Can I use the Lumify application with non-Lumify transducers? No. The Lumify app works only with Lumify transducers. If you connect a non-Lumify transducer to your device, the Lumify app works in demo mode only. 9. How will I know when a Lumify application update is available? You can configure your device to update apps individually or allow them to be updated automatically. If your Lumify-compatible device is configured to automatically update apps, the Lumify app updates automatically when an update is available, unless the update includes a permissions change. In that case, you are prompted to update the Lumify app. If your device is configured to update apps individually, you can obtain the latest Lumify update from the Apple App Store. For more information, search for "update apps" in Apple App Support. 10. Can I transfer my Lumify app to a new device? Yes. Download and install the Lumify app from the Apple App Store onto your new device, connect your Lumify transducer, and then follow the easy registration steps. You can save patient data from your previous device to a network share, local repository, DICOM server, external storage. Additionally you can transfer patient data between devices by using Lumify’s Patient Database Import/Export feature found in Settings. 11. Can I use any USB cable to connect my transducer to my device? No. The Lumify transducer is a high-quality medical-grade product and requires a special cable to ensure that you achieve the highest quality performance from your Lumify system. We only guarantee that the Lumify system will perform to specifications when you use the Philips-approved Lumify cable with your transducer. 12. What happens if I use a smart device that is not on the compatible devices list? We work hard to maintain a current list of compatible devices www.philips.com/lumify-compatible-devices . All of the devices on our compatibility list have been rigorously tested. We ask you to pick a device from this list to ensure complete compatibility 13. Which smart devices are compatible with Lumify? A list of smart devices Philips has tested and determined to be fully compatible with the Lumify application and transducer can be found here: www.philips.com/lumify-compatible-devices. 14. How do I make sure that the data I store on my Lumify-compatible device is secure? The Apple iOS operating system and each device manufacturer provides methods for securing the data on your device, such as data encryption and use of passwords for access. We highly recommend that you consult with your local IT Security department to ensure that your device is implemented in accordance with your specific security requirements. 15. Is the Lumify product HIPAA compliant? The Lumify app integrates with your security policies and uses the communication protocols set up by your instutition. The Apple iOS operating system provides protective mechanisms such as password protection and encryption. The Apple iOS also provides an industry-standard mechanisms to protect data in transit through enterprise-level authentication and encryption. 16. How do I register my new Lumify product? You must have internet access to register Lumify. First, connect your device to a wireless or cellular network. Next, connect your Lumify transducer to your device, and then follow the step-by-step instructions that appear in the Lumify app. You do not need to re-register (or be online before using the system). The only reason to re-register it would be if there is a change to the hardware or software configuration of your already registered Lumify system. 17. Can I connect my Lumify transducer to more than one device? Yes. You can use a Lumify transducer on as many devices as you would like. You must register the transducer the first time you connect it to a new device. After initial registration, you can use the transducer without re-registering. 18. Why can’t I find the Lumify app on the Apple App store? If you cannot locate the Lumify app on the Apple App Store, make sure that your device and Apple OS meet the Lumify system requirements (iOS 11 or later), and that you are visiting the Apple App Store from a country in which Lumify is available. 19. How do I configure my tablet for network connectivity? See the documentation that accompanies your device for instructions on how to configure your device for wireless or cellular network connectivity. 20. How do I transfer images from my device to an external archive location? You can export exams and images to a DICOM PACS, or to a local repository. You can also e-mail images. For more information, see the Lumify User Manual. 21. How do I delete all patient information from my device? To delete patient information from Lumify, select Settings and then select Reset Database in Patient Database. To delete all data from your device, reset your device. For instructions, see the documentation that accompanies your device. 22. Is it okay for me to update the OS on my device? Yes. Philips actively tests compatibility with the Lumify app as new OS versions are released. 23. How large is the Lumify App? The Lumify App is very small -- approximately 143 MB in size. 24. Can I connect Lumify to an external monitor? Yes. You can "cast" your Apple device's display to an external monitor via Apple TV or Apple AirPlay. For more information, visit https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT204289 25. How do I adjust my device time out settings? Defer to settings on your iOS device. 26. Does Lumify support WPA enterprise Wi-Fi security? Compatible Apple devices support existing Wi-Fi security protocols, including security certificates. The compatible devices list is available at www.philips.com/Lumify-Compatible-Devices. 27. Can I move the focal zone by touching the screen and dragging? No. Lumify automatically adjusts the number and position of focal zones based on the preset application, color box position, and depth. 28. Does Lumify include Autoscan? Yes. Autoscan, sometimes called Autogain or Live iScan, adjusts the gain of every line of every image in real time, and ensures that the overall brightness of the image is maintained. Autoscan eliminates the need for you to adjust TGC (time gain compensation). 29. Can I export PC format images from Lumify? Yes. You can use App Share to send or export images to other applications on your device as well as local directory or media, DICOM, and App Share (for sharing through other applications, such as email). For more information, see your Lumify User Manual. 30. Can I export DICOM format images from Lumify? You can configure a DICOM destination and export to a DICOM PACS. Your IT department can provide the network information needed to configure the DICOM destination. For more information, see your Lumify User Manual. 31. How do I configure Lumify for network connectivity? For information about configuring your device for wireless networking, see the Lumify Ultrasound System User Manual. 32. Why can’t I export exams to a DICOM PACS? Try these troubleshooting tips:

• Make sure that your device has constant wireless or cellular network connectivity. For information about configuring your device for wireless or cellular networking, see the documentation that accompanies your device.

• Test the connection to the DICOM PACS: Select the export destination, and touch Test. For more information, see your Lumify User Manual.

• Work with your network administrator to make sure the DICOM Destination Settings in Lumify are correct. For more information, see your Lumify User Manual. 33. How do I capture an image in Mmode? To capture an M-Mode image, freeze the image with the desired M-Mode trace and then touch Save Image. The image is added to the patient record as you see it on the screen. 34. Can I export images to a USB/thumb drive? Yes. You can export exams to a DICOM PACS, or to a local directory which may on a USB or thumbdrive. See "Configuring Export Destinations" section of User Manual for details. 35. Why do I need to provide my contact details when I register my transducer? If you purchased the transducer it is important that Philips has your most up-to-date contact information to communicate important product information and updates to you. 36. How can I change the language in the Lumify app? Language will match device settings. 37s. How do I opt in to receive communication about products and promotions from Philips? To receive Lumify-related communication from Philips, select Keep Me Informed of News, Products, and Promotions From Philips when you register your transducer. To stop receiving Lumify-related communication, select the Unsubscribe link in any Philips Lumify e-mail.