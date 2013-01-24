MicroFlow Imaging is a new proprietary mode designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. MicroFlow Imaging overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying artifact reduction techniques. New 2D image subtraction, 2D blending and side/side display options offer excellent versatility in visualization. MicroFlow imaging is available on these transducers: C5-1, C9-2, L12-3, C8-5, and eL18-4.
