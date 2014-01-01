Search terms

CT Lung Nodule CAD

Automated computer aid for lung nodule detection

Find similar products

Offers an automated process that identifies, and marks regions of interest based on image features associated with lung nodules.​ It is intended for use as a second reader after an initial interpretation of the diagnostic image has been performed. ​

Contact & support
  • CAD functionality is not available for sale in the US (1) CAD functionality not available for sale in the US​ (2) For CAD functionality available for sale in the US please refer to CT Lung Nodule analysis (LNA) ClearRead CAD option

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
2004 - 2024 © Philips Electronics N.V. Đã đăng ký Bản quyền.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.