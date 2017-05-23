As you strive to provide high quality care on a limited budget for large numbers of patients, a cost-effective way to centralize your monitoring can help. The Efficia CMS200 central monitoring system centralizes monitoring and secondary alarming, and enhances access to historical patient data, thus helping your staff work efficiently. When budget and quality matter, choose Philips Efficia.
The Efficia CMS200 lets you display waveforms, parameters, and alarms for up to 64 patients. You can configure the layout of the pages and sectors, to make it easy to access the information from networked Efficia CM and Goldway¹ patient monitors.
In addition to viewing patient physiological data in real-time, you can also review it - including all the waveforms in full disclosure - from up to the previous ten days.
Flexible and easy to use
Cost-effective central monitoring
Philips Efficia CMS200 offers low total cost of ownership and reliability with a quick-to-learn, intuitive user interface. The Efficia CMS200 provides centralized monitoring, secondary alarming, bi-directional communication of selected settings, and data review, for efficient workflows. It also has a HL7 output to interface to third party EMR or HIS systems, and ADT inbound from EMR³.
Easy setup and install
The Efficia CMS200 includes everything you need (including keyboard, mouse, speaker, and network switch) to attach to your patient monitoring network and get started right away.
The easy‑to-understand operation, and the integrated, online help, can help reduce start-up training efforts and get your team up and running fast.
Enhance your alarm management capabilities
The Efficia CMS200 is a secondary alarm device, gathering physiological and technical alarms across the network, providing audible and visual notification, and giving you the option of acknowledging them at the central station.
In addition, the Efficia CMS200 can forward monitoring data from the networked monitors to your EMR.
Control the monitor with remote access
With the Efficia CMS200 you can initiate certain functions on the monitor from the central station. You can share patient demographics, start or stop NBP measurements, and silence alarms from the central.
This allows you to focus on providing productive care for your patients from beyond the bedside.
Philips Efficia CMS200 offers low total cost of ownership and reliability with a quick-to-learn, intuitive user interface. The Efficia CMS200 provides centralized monitoring, secondary alarming, bi-directional communication of selected settings, and data review, for efficient workflows. It also has a HL7 output to interface to third party EMR or HIS systems, and ADT inbound from EMR³.
The Efficia CMS200 includes everything you need (including keyboard, mouse, speaker, and network switch) to attach to your patient monitoring network and get started right away.
The easy‑to-understand operation, and the integrated, online help, can help reduce start-up training efforts and get your team up and running fast.
Enhance your alarm management capabilities
The Efficia CMS200 is a secondary alarm device, gathering physiological and technical alarms across the network, providing audible and visual notification, and giving you the option of acknowledging them at the central station.
In addition, the Efficia CMS200 can forward monitoring data from the networked monitors to your EMR.
Control the monitor with remote access
With the Efficia CMS200 you can initiate certain functions on the monitor from the central station. You can share patient demographics, start or stop NBP measurements, and silence alarms from the central.
This allows you to focus on providing productive care for your patients from beyond the bedside.
