Smart Quant Body, a combination of AI reconstruction technology and quantitative MR, is designed to allow you to perform fast and high-quality MR imaging of the body with a single quantification scan to increase your diagnostic confidence.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
mDIXON Quant brings fast, high quality MR quantification of fat in the liver into mainstream clinical practice. Using a robust 6-echo acquisition, 7-peak fat modeling, and T2* correction, 3D fat fraction maps of the whole liver can be obtained with high accuracy ( 3.5%) and reproducibility ( 1.4%) in one single breathhold, even for short T2*. To aid your diagnostic assessment, fat fraction maps may be displayed in colors with a quantification bar and T2* (or R2*) relaxation maps are also provided.
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology³ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁴, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁴ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols⁵. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
1 Adaptive-C-SENSE technology used by SmartSpeed won the Fast MRI Challenge hosted by Facebook and New York Langone Health in 2019
2 Compared to Philips SENSE
3 On average, measured across a sample of sited from Philips MR Installed Base
4 Accuracy and reproducibility were assessed using a reference liver protocol, on fat phantoms [range: 0-100%]. Reproducibility assessed over systems
