M3/M4 Special Wall Channel Mounting

Learn more about the options available to mount wall channels for applications when adequate backing or ideal stud locations are not present.

19" (48.3 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel
Available to order from GCX, P/N: WC-0002-29: Rails can be attached to existing studs to allow ideal positioning of the GCX channel. The channel can be positioned at any location along the rails.; includes rail covers; compatible with all GCX wall mounting solutions.

37" (94 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel
Available to order from GCX, P/N: WC-0002-30: Rails can be attached to existing studs to allow ideal positioning of the GCX channel. The channel can be positioned at any location along the rails; includes rail covers; compatible with all GCX wall mounting solutions.

  19" (48.3 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel
  37" (94 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel
37" (94 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel
Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

