Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting Mounting solution

Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting GCX G1/G5 Stack Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about an option available to mount the EGM Gas Monitor above an MP90 CPU.

EGM: Stack Mount Over MP90 CPU

GCX p/n: AG-0019-40 Kit Includes; Bracket for mounting EGM above MP90 CPU; compatible with Philips quick-release Table Top Mount Adapter.*

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

  • *Hardware for mounting MP90 CPU to table or surface is sold separately.

