etCO2 airway adapter disposable, infant, use with ET ≤4mm

Capnography

etCO2 airway adapter, disposable, infant, use with ET ≤4mm, &lt; 1cc deadspace, violet (10)

Documentation

Specifications

Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Mainstream
Patient Application
  • Neonate; Infant
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M8102A, M8105A, M3002A, M2501A, M3014A
Product Category
  • Gas
Product Type
  • Capnography
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .174 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 10 adapters
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
See all specifications
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

