ECG 10-lead (5+5) trunk cable, 2.7m AAMI and IEC

Trunk Cable

10 lead ECG shielded trunk cable with 12-pin ECG input connector. AAMI and IEC labels included. Extremities Grabber. Use with lead sets: M1968A, M1976A, M1644A, M1602A, M1973A, M1979A.

Specifications

ECG Trunk Cable
ECG Trunk Cable
Cable Length
  • 2.7 m (8.9')
Number of Leads
  • 10 (5+5)
Shielded
  • Yes
Number of Pins
  • 12-Pin
Color Coding
  • AAMI/IEC
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3000A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, 862439, M2601B, 860335, 862108, M1001B, M1002B, M3001A/C12, M3001A/C18, M3002A/C12, M8102A/C12, M8105A/C12, M4735A, M4851A, 862231
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Trunk Cable
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .202 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 trunk cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • 5-lead lead sets
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

