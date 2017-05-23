Search terms

NIBP Air Hose Variation Group (9.84' )

Air Hose

NeoNeonatal Blood Pressure Air Hose. Length = 9.84' (3.0m). Connects to Philips Neonatal Single Patient Cuffs, not pedi/adult cuffs, and incorporates new connector configuration. This cable is used for classic bedside monitoring and replaces the M1597B. CANNOT BE USED with Adult/Pediatric Cuffs.

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863275, 863276, 863278
Product Category
  • NIBP
Product Type
  • Air Hose
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .195 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 bag = 1 air hose
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • Philips Neonatal NIBP Cuffs
NIBP Air Hose
NIBP Air Hose
Air Hose Length
  • 3.0 m (9.8')
Patient Application
  • Neonate
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

