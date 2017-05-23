Search terms

MECG Adapter Cable reusable for maternal ECG

Lead Set

Find similar products

Reusable leadset for maternal ECG to use MECG Adapter Cable with reusable lead set.

Contact & support

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Adult
Application Site
  • Limb
Lead Set Length
  • ?
Number of Leads
  • ?
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Snap
Color Coding
  • N/A
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M2705A, M2704A, M2703A, M2702A, M1364A, M1365A, M2727A, M2738A, M2720A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Lead Set
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Adult
Application Site
  • Limb
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M2705A, M2704A, M2703A, M2702A, M1364A, M1365A, M2727A, M2738A, M2720A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
See all specifications
ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Adult
Application Site
  • Limb
Lead Set Length
  • ?
Number of Leads
  • ?
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Snap
Color Coding
  • N/A
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M2705A, M2704A, M2703A, M2702A, M1364A, M1365A, M2727A, M2738A, M2720A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Lead Set
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
2004 - 2025 © Philips Electronics N.V. Đã đăng ký Bản quyền.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.