Search terms

Reusable adult and pediatric SpO₂ ear clip sensor

Pulse oximetry supplies

Find similar products

Philips M1194A SpO₂ sensor measures perfusion at the ear for consistent SpO₂ data even in surgical and low-perfusion patients. It clips gently yet securely to the ear lobe and is suitable for patients weighing more than 40 kg (88 lbs).

Contact us
Features
For low-perfusion patients

Consistently measures SpO2 in low-perfusion patients

For patients in low-perfusion states such as severe shock, septicemia, hypovolemia, vasoconstriction and peripheral vascular disease, it is beneficial to measure oxygenation at a central site, such as the earlobe. The earlobe is easily accessible, features small vasculature, and provides a quick response rate. The M1194A is also well-suited for surgical patients, because the finger is often inaccessible during surgery.

Consistently measures SpO2 in low-perfusion patients

For patients in low-perfusion states such as severe shock, septicemia, hypovolemia, vasoconstriction and peripheral vascular disease, it is beneficial to measure oxygenation at a central site, such as the earlobe. The earlobe is easily accessible, features small vasculature, and provides a quick response rate. The M1194A is also well-suited for surgical patients, because the finger is often inaccessible during surgery.

Consistently measures SpO2 in low-perfusion patients

For patients in low-perfusion states such as severe shock, septicemia, hypovolemia, vasoconstriction and peripheral vascular disease, it is beneficial to measure oxygenation at a central site, such as the earlobe. The earlobe is easily accessible, features small vasculature, and provides a quick response rate. The M1194A is also well-suited for surgical patients, because the finger is often inaccessible during surgery.
Reduces signal interference

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
  • For low-perfusion patients
  • Reduces signal interference
See all features
For low-perfusion patients

Consistently measures SpO2 in low-perfusion patients

For patients in low-perfusion states such as severe shock, septicemia, hypovolemia, vasoconstriction and peripheral vascular disease, it is beneficial to measure oxygenation at a central site, such as the earlobe. The earlobe is easily accessible, features small vasculature, and provides a quick response rate. The M1194A is also well-suited for surgical patients, because the finger is often inaccessible during surgery.

Consistently measures SpO2 in low-perfusion patients

For patients in low-perfusion states such as severe shock, septicemia, hypovolemia, vasoconstriction and peripheral vascular disease, it is beneficial to measure oxygenation at a central site, such as the earlobe. The earlobe is easily accessible, features small vasculature, and provides a quick response rate. The M1194A is also well-suited for surgical patients, because the finger is often inaccessible during surgery.

Consistently measures SpO2 in low-perfusion patients

For patients in low-perfusion states such as severe shock, septicemia, hypovolemia, vasoconstriction and peripheral vascular disease, it is beneficial to measure oxygenation at a central site, such as the earlobe. The earlobe is easily accessible, features small vasculature, and provides a quick response rate. The M1194A is also well-suited for surgical patients, because the finger is often inaccessible during surgery.
Reduces signal interference

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Documentation

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (7)

Brochure

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (7)

Brochure

See all documentation

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (7)

Brochure

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 862108, 862231, 862439, 862474, 862478, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020A, M1020B, M1350B, M1350C, M2600A, M2703A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Product Type
  • Sensor
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .240 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sensor
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Ear
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1941A
Recommended Patient Weight
  • >40 kg (>88 lb)
Cable Length
  • 1.5 m (4.9')
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Ear
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 862108, 862231, 862439, 862474, 862478, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020A, M1020B, M1350B, M1350C, M2600A, M2703A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Product Type
  • Sensor
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .240 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sensor
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Ear
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1941A
Recommended Patient Weight
  • >40 kg (>88 lb)
Cable Length
  • 1.5 m (4.9')
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.