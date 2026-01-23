Professional healthcare
NIBP HOSE NEONATAL W/RECTUS. Use with Series IV and Xper Physiomonitoring 5 devices
Specifications
NIBP Air Hose
Patient Application
Neonate
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
NIBP
Product Type
Air Hose
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
?
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - NIBP HOSE NEONATAL W/RECTUS Air Hose