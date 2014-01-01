The Wee Soothie is designed for growing preemies or smaller term babies of 30 - 34 weeks gestation for use during their hospital stay. Most babies will transition to the Soothie once they are successfully breast or bottle feeding.
The notched area allows space for tubing from CPAP, mechanical ventilation, or tube feeding.
Tubing support for additional care equipment
Choice of scents and quantities
The Soothie is available in natural or vanilla scent. Wee Soothie pacifiers are available in cases of 100, or in canisters of 25 for hospital or home use.
