Adapter, MX40 Adapter 6L+SpO2

Adapter, MX40

MX40 Adapter 6L+SpO2

An accessory for use with MX40 wearable patient monitors and IntelliVue connector style disposable and reusable ECG lead sets and DIN prewired electrodes. Also supports Masimo SpO2 accessories defined for use with MX40 wearable patient monitors.

Specifications

Product details
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient
CE Certified
  • Yes
Use with Philips Healthcare equipment
  • MX40
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1680A, M1681A
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
FDA Approved
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Product Category
  • Telemetry

