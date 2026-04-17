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Wireless SpO2 3.0 Module (Networks 6-10)
Wireless SpO2 3.0 Module (Networks 6-10)
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
Wireless SpO2 3.0 Module (Networks 6-10)
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
Wireless SpO2 module for use with the Expression MR400 patient monitor on networks 6-10. Use with 989803191341 battery (sold separately).
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Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
1/each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Use with Philips Equipment
Expression Model MR400 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866185)
Use with Philips Supplies
989803161991
989803191341
Package Weight
0.454 kg
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Wireless SpO2 3.0 Module (Networks 6-10) MR Patient Care - Philips