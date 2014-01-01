Search terms

Wireless SpO2 3.0 Module (Networks 6-10)

MR Patient Care

Wireless SpO2 module for use with the Expression MR400 patient monitor on networks 6-10. Use with 989803191341 battery (sold separately).

Specifications

Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression Model MR400 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866185)
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803161991
  • 989803191341
Package Weight
  • 0.454 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

