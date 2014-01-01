Search terms

Masimo rainbow SET™

Adapter cable

rainbow SET cable for LNCS; straight

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1 ea.
Product Dimensions
  • 1.2m (4ft.)
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Rainbow™ Series Patient Cables are for use only with instruments containing
  • Masimo Rainbow SET® technology Version 7.0 or higher or licensed to use Rainbow compatible sensors.
  • Philips: M3001AL, M3002A, M18102A, M18105A, M18105AS
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

