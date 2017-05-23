Search terms

Single DPT TP4 72" 3ml Squeeze Flush

Disposable Pressure Transducer Kit

Find similar products

Single DPT TP4 72" (183cm), 3ml Squeeze Flush, 2 Stopcocks, Macrodrip

Contact us

Documentation

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Brochure (3)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Specifications

IBP Disposabe Pressure Transducer Kit
IBP Disposabe Pressure Transducer Kit
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Blood Sampling
  • No
Number of Pressure Transducers
  • 1
Kit Length
  • 183 cm (72")
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • IBP
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1006B, M3001A, M3012A, M3014A, M3015A, M3015B, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M3536M2, M3536M3, M3536M4, M3536M5, M3536M6
Product Type
  • Disposable Pressure Transducer Kit
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .999 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 20 kits
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 36 Months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • 989803177921
IBP Disposabe Pressure Transducer Kit
IBP Disposabe Pressure Transducer Kit
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Blood Sampling
  • No
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • IBP
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
See all specifications
IBP Disposabe Pressure Transducer Kit
IBP Disposabe Pressure Transducer Kit
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Blood Sampling
  • No
Number of Pressure Transducers
  • 1
Kit Length
  • 183 cm (72")
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • IBP
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1006B, M3001A, M3012A, M3014A, M3015A, M3015B, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M3536M2, M3536M3, M3536M4, M3536M5, M3536M6
Product Type
  • Disposable Pressure Transducer Kit
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .999 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 20 kits
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 36 Months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • 989803177921

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.