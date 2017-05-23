Patient Cable 10 lead set, reusable. 3.4m (11') long. Grey wires. AAMI color coded. The patient cable connects on one side to PageWriter TC20 Cardiograph 860332 and on the other side with a straight pin connector to an ECG adapter/electrode. 1 piece cable design to split into a 2 limb leads combo, 2 x 3 chest leads combo, 2 limb leads combo. 1 sales unit = 1 reusable cable. *Not Available in USA or Canada
