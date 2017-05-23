Search terms

ECG Trunk Cable. AAMI/IEC. Connects MX40 Series 3, 5 and 6 wire lead sets to 12-pin ECG socket instruments (used on Bedside Monitors). Trunk Cable length = 2.7 m (9 ft). Reusable. 1 Sales unit = 1 cable.

Specifications

ECG Telemetry Cable
ECG Telemetry Cable
Cable Length
  • 2.7 m (8.9')
Number of Leads
  • 3; 5; 6
Shielded
  • Yes
Number of Pins
  • IntelliVue
Color Coding
  • AAMI/IEC
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3000A, M3001A, M8102AMP2, M1001B, M1002B, M3002AX2, M8105A
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Telemetry Cable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sales unit = 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • MX40 lead sets; 3-5-6-leads
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

