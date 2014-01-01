Search terms

Infant SpO2 Grips (20)

MR Patient Care

Find similar products

Single patient use. Infant 5-15 kg (11 – 33 lbs). Preferred application site: any single finger onto which the attachment fits well. Alternative application site: any toe onto which the attachment fits well. For use with 989803161991 SpO2 sensor.

Contact & support

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 20/box
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Infant
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression Model MR400 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866185)
  • Expression Model MR200 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866120)
  • Essential MRI Patient Monitor (865353)
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803161991
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.208 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 20/box
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 20/box
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Infant
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression Model MR400 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866185)
  • Expression Model MR200 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866120)
  • Essential MRI Patient Monitor (865353)
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803161991
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.208 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
2004 - 2025 © Philips Electronics N.V. Đã đăng ký Bản quyền.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.