Single patient use. Pediatric 10-50 kg (22 – 110 lbs). Preferred application site: any single finger onto which the attachment fits well. Alternative application site: any toe onto which the attachment fits well. For use with 989803161991 SpO2 sensor.
Expression Model MR400 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866185)
Expression Model MR200 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866120)
Essential MRI Patient Monitor (865353)
Use with Philips Supplies
989803161991
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non Sterile
Latex-free
Yes
Package Weight
0.224 kg
CE Certified
Yes
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
