Mobile CL 20 SpO2

Sensor

Box of 20 single patient SpO2 sensors, pre-assembled with cradles and wristbands, for use with IntelliVue CL SpO2 pod.

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 865215
Product Type
  • Sensor
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 1.580 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 20 sensor kits
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Finger
Recommended Patient Weight
  • >10 kg (>44 lbs)
Cable Length
  • ?
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

