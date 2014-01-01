Search terms

SpO2 Sensor

MR Patient Care

Find similar products

For use with Wireless SpO2 Module and SpO2 accessories.

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • Adult, Pediatric, Infant, Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression Model MR400 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866185)
  • Expression Model MR200 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866120)
  • Essential MRI Patient Monitor (865353)
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803166551
  • 989803166561
  • 989803166571
  • 989803166581
  • 989803167111
  • 989803166531
  • 989803166541
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.374 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • Adult, Pediatric, Infant, Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression Model MR400 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866185)
  • Expression Model MR200 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866120)
  • Essential MRI Patient Monitor (865353)
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803166551
  • 989803166561
  • 989803166571
  • 989803166581
  • 989803167111
  • 989803166531
  • 989803166541
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.374 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.