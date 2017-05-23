By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
1 lead set per pouch per 60 lead sets per box (sold in box quantities only)
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
24 months unopened
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Material
Foam
Patient Application
Adult
Gel-Type
Solid
Electrode Size
30 mm x 45 mm (1.2'' x 1.8'')
Electrode Shape
Rectangle
Electrode Connector Type
Preattached leadwire
Number of Leads
5
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
