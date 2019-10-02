Chest lead set for PageWriter TC Series Cardiographs AAMI and IEC color coded, consisting of one 1 in 3 (Trident) lead (28" (70cm)), 12x2 colored rings, 3 brown base rings, 3 white base rings (both AAMI and IEC), 3 banana post adapters, 4 Trident Yoke lead description labels (V1-V3, V4-V6, C1-C3, C4-C6) and instructions for use. The Trident lead comes assembled with the lead separator.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Patient Application
|
|Application Site
|
|Lead Set Length
|
|Shielded
|
|Electrode Attachment Method
|
|Color Coding
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Patient Application
|
|Application Site
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Patient Application
|
|Application Site
|
|Lead Set Length
|
|Shielded
|
|Electrode Attachment Method
|
|Color Coding
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.