Search terms

LNCS to IntelliVue Masimo SET® or IntelliVue Philips FAST-SpO₂ LNCS Dual Key Patient Cable(LNC MP10)

Pulse oximetry supplies

Find similar products

Adapter cable for connecting Masimo LNCS sensors to select Philips IntelliVue FAST, SureSigns, Masimo SET Module and Multi-Measurement Server.

Contact & support

Specifications

SpO2 Adapter Cable
SpO2 Adapter Cable
Cable Length
  • 3 m (10 ft)
Number of Pins
  • 8-Pin
Sensor Compatibility
  • Masimo
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • VM1: 863264, 863265, 863266; VM4: 863063, 863085; VM6: 863064, 863065, 863086; VM8: 863066, 863068, 863087, 863088, 863317; VS2: 863278, 863279; VS3: 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074; VS4: 863283; VSi: 863276, 863277; MMS: 862442; MP2: 865040; MP5: 865024, 865322, 865120; X2: 865039; X3: 867030; MX100: 867033; MMX: 867036; MX40: 865350, 865351; Pulse Oximetry Module: 862112; Masimo® SET™ Module: 867192; CM10: 863301; CM12: 863303; CM100: 863300; CM120: 863302; CM150 863304, 863322; FM30: 862199; FM40: 865132; FM50: 865071
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • SpO2
Product Type
  • SpO₂ patient cable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use (Reusable)
Package Weight
  • .09 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cable/box
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • Compatible sensors
SpO2 Adapter Cable
SpO2 Adapter Cable
Cable Length
  • 3 m (10 ft)
Number of Pins
  • 8-Pin
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • VM1: 863264, 863265, 863266; VM4: 863063, 863085; VM6: 863064, 863065, 863086; VM8: 863066, 863068, 863087, 863088, 863317; VS2: 863278, 863279; VS3: 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074; VS4: 863283; VSi: 863276, 863277; MMS: 862442; MP2: 865040; MP5: 865024, 865322, 865120; X2: 865039; X3: 867030; MX100: 867033; MMX: 867036; MX40: 865350, 865351; Pulse Oximetry Module: 862112; Masimo® SET™ Module: 867192; CM10: 863301; CM12: 863303; CM100: 863300; CM120: 863302; CM150 863304, 863322; FM30: 862199; FM40: 865132; FM50: 865071
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
See all specifications
SpO2 Adapter Cable
SpO2 Adapter Cable
Cable Length
  • 3 m (10 ft)
Number of Pins
  • 8-Pin
Sensor Compatibility
  • Masimo
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • VM1: 863264, 863265, 863266; VM4: 863063, 863085; VM6: 863064, 863065, 863086; VM8: 863066, 863068, 863087, 863088, 863317; VS2: 863278, 863279; VS3: 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074; VS4: 863283; VSi: 863276, 863277; MMS: 862442; MP2: 865040; MP5: 865024, 865322, 865120; X2: 865039; X3: 867030; MX100: 867033; MMX: 867036; MX40: 865350, 865351; Pulse Oximetry Module: 862112; Masimo® SET™ Module: 867192; CM10: 863301; CM12: 863303; CM100: 863300; CM120: 863302; CM150 863304, 863322; FM30: 862199; FM40: 865132; FM50: 865071
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • SpO2
Product Type
  • SpO₂ patient cable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use (Reusable)
Package Weight
  • .09 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cable/box
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • Compatible sensors
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
2004 - 2025 © Philips Electronics N.V. Đã đăng ký Bản quyền.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.