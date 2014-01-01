Search terms

Sector array transducer

Learn more about the Philips S8-3t sector array transducer in the specification table below.

Specifications

Technology
  • -
Number of elements
  • 32
Frequency range
  • 8-3 MHz
Array Type
  • Sector
Field of view
  • 90°
Modes
  • 2D, steerable PW Doppler, CW Doppler, color Doppler, XRES, harmonic imaging and M-Mode.
Applications
  • Pediatric and adult TEE applications: patients > 2.5 kb (5.5 lb)
Biopsy capable
  • No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
Physical dimensions
  • Tip: 7.5 x 5.5 x 18.5 mm (0.3 x 0.2 x 0.7 in), WHL Shaft: 5.2 mm (0.2 in) diameter, 88 cm (34.6 in) L
