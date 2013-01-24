Wee Soothie pacifier, notched, natural scent

The Wee Soothie provides a superb fit for growing preemies or smaller term babies during their hospital stay. The notched area allows space for CPAP tubing, mechanical ventilation, or tube feeding. Our Wee Soothie pacifier is not manufactured with BPA, DEHP or natural rubber latex. Available in natural scent. For babies 30–34 weeks gestation. For hospital use only.
